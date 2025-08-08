London officials attend south Asian heritage event in west London

LONDON's deputy mayor and the MP for Ealing Southall attended a South Asian heritage event at a west London gallery on Thursday (7) evening.
Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, deputy mayor for communities and social justice, and Deirdre Costigan MP joined visitors at Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery for a special late-night opening on August 7.
The event marked the theme 'Roots to Routes' with activities exploring food, identity, dance and art.
Dr Weekes-Bernard took part in a live recording of The Migration Menu podcast alongside Dr Luke Heslop, Professor James Staples and British Bengali chef Sohini Banerjee. The discussion covered south Asian food, memory and migration.
Speaking to the audience, she said food and restaurants can bring people together at a time when London's cultural diversity might worry some residents. The capital has over 300 languages spoken across its communities.
The deputy mayor shared a personal memory of her first restaurant visit at age 16. Her Caribbean family took her to a south Asian restaurant in Brent, where she grew up as a second-generation immigrant.
"We didn't have much money and mainly ate at home," she explained. "I remember the white table cloths and cutlery and since then have always associated going out for a curry as being a special, almost ceremonial occasion."
The gallery hosted two life drawing sessions in the main exhibition space. The 2B or Not 2 B Collective ran the workshops, led by Ealing resident Jessica Au and Isher Dhiman, who was born in Ealing and attended Greenford High School.
Mithun Gill and Nandita Shankardass at 2B Or Not 2B Collective’s life class at south Asian Heritage Late, Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery, Ealing, London. (Photo: Lucinda MacPherson)
Two trained dancers, Mithun Gill and Nandita Shankardass, posed for the artists while interacting with the current exhibition "Mirror, Mirror" by Permindar Kaur.
Other activities included a live Bhangra workshop. Dancers Prabhgun and Harleen from Hayes joined Mankirat from Southall to teach participants the traditional dance style.
The "Mirror, Mirror" exhibition and Thursday Late events receive support from a National Lottery Project Grant through Arts Council England, a statement said.