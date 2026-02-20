London measles cases rise to 88 as Enfield outbreak grows

MORE measles cases have been recorded in north London amid an ongoing outbreak.

Figures released on Thursday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 16 new cases in Enfield in the past week and 10 in neighbouring Haringey. This brings the total number of measles cases recorded in London to 88 since the beginning of the year. Most cases are in children under 10.

Earlier this week, parents were told children who are not fully vaccinated and have been in contact with a measles case could be excluded from school.

UKHSA said there were 50 confirmed cases in Enfield up to 16 February. Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Our latest data for this year shows measles cases have continued to increase in London, being driven by the outbreak in Enfield, with 50 confirmed cases in the borough up to 16 February. The outbreak is still mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries. With the time lag involved with confirming cases through laboratory testing, we expect the actual number of cases to be higher.”

She added: “The outbreak has led to some children having to be hospitalised. Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to serious long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV vaccine.”

In 2024 to 2025, measles vaccination coverage in England was 83.7 per cent. In London it was 69.6%, and 64.3% in Enfield.

Dr Oge Ilozue told the BBC: “We've used (the vaccines) for years and years and we know they are safe and effective at protecting against these diseases and the complications that might occur.”

Lucia das Neves said: “As vaccination is the most effective way to protect your family and the whole community, we have and will continue to urge everyone who is not fully vaccinated to do so now.”