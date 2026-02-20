Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

London measles cases rise to 88 as Enfield outbreak grows

In 2024 to 2025, measles vaccination coverage in England was 83.7 per cent. In London it was 69.6%, and 64.3% in Enfield.

Measles vaccine

Earlier this week, parents were told children who are not fully vaccinated and have been in contact with a measles case could be excluded from school.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 20, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

MORE measles cases have been recorded in north London amid an ongoing outbreak.

Figures released on Thursday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 16 new cases in Enfield in the past week and 10 in neighbouring Haringey. This brings the total number of measles cases recorded in London to 88 since the beginning of the year. Most cases are in children under 10.

Earlier this week, parents were told children who are not fully vaccinated and have been in contact with a measles case could be excluded from school.

UKHSA said there were 50 confirmed cases in Enfield up to 16 February. Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Our latest data for this year shows measles cases have continued to increase in London, being driven by the outbreak in Enfield, with 50 confirmed cases in the borough up to 16 February. The outbreak is still mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries. With the time lag involved with confirming cases through laboratory testing, we expect the actual number of cases to be higher.”

She added: “The outbreak has led to some children having to be hospitalised. Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to serious long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV vaccine.”

In 2024 to 2025, measles vaccination coverage in England was 83.7 per cent. In London it was 69.6%, and 64.3% in Enfield.

Dr Oge Ilozue told the BBC: “We've used (the vaccines) for years and years and we know they are safe and effective at protecting against these diseases and the complications that might occur.”

Lucia das Neves said: “As vaccination is the most effective way to protect your family and the whole community, we have and will continue to urge everyone who is not fully vaccinated to do so now.”

enfield outbreaklondonmeaslesukhsa

Related News

Kanishka Narayan
News

OpenAI and Microsoft back UK-led effort to improve AI safety

Gurwinder Singh
News

Police appeal for more victims after man convicted of rape

child sexual abuse
News

Teenage girls lured into forced sex by gangs in London, report finds

Jay Bhattacharya
News

Jay Bhattacharya to lead US health agency amid leadership shakeup

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us