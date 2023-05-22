Website Logo
  Monday, May 22, 2023
London mayor visits Neasden Temple to meet His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj

Khan was welcomed by Yogvivekdas Swami, the head saint for BAPS in the UK and Europe as well as trustees of the temple

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

London Mayor Sadiq Khan met prominent Hindu spiritual leader, His Holiness (HH) Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, who is currently visiting the UK to inspire faith, service, and global harmony, at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in north London on Sunday (21).

During their meeting, the mayor thanked HH Pujya Mahant Swami for the efforts of the temple within the community and sought his blessings.

Dawn Butler, Sadiq Khan, Jitu Patel at Neasden Temple

Addressing the evening assembly, Khan said, “I am here to show my respects to His Holiness but to also ask for his blessings on the capital city of our great country.

“His Holiness and I met earlier, and I was explaining the massive contribution you [Neasden Temple and its congregation] make to our city – whether it is in business, public service, or charity. I explained to His Holiness that the ripples of good you do are felt by everybody – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jews, Christians, Buddhists, those members of an organised faith, and those that aren’t.

“Please continue to be an example to the teachings of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. Please continue to be a source of inspiration. We’ve had an awful two or three years because of the [Covid-19] pandemic and during those dark times, you and your community were the light. Me and my family, you and your family, our city, our country needs the teachings and the blessings of His Holiness.”

Khan added, “I came here to ask for his [His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj’s] blessings. I hope the next time he comes isn’t so far away and he comes again, and again and again – sooner rather than later.”

Khan was welcomed by Yogvivekdas Swami, the head saint for BAPS in the UK and Europe as well as trustees of the temple.

Temple trustee Dr Mayank Shah said, “We extend our gratitude to the mayor for his visit to our temple, his generous words and his enriching exchange with His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.”

