London’s luxury rental squeeze deepens as expats return from Gulf

London’s luxury rental market sees a surge in short-term demand from Middle East expats.

Fewer rental listings and rising interest rates are pushing rents higher.

Uncertainty over the Iran war and UK policy changes is keeping buyers on the sidelines.

A fresh wave of demand is quietly reshaping London’s luxury property market, with short-term rentals in prime areas tightening as expats relocate from the Middle East. Estate agency Knight Frank says enquiries have jumped, largely from British, European and North American nationals who have recently been based in the region.

The shift follows the outbreak of the Iran war, which has unsettled expatriate communities across cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With London offering familiarity, schooling options and existing social networks, many families appear to be choosing temporary stays in the UK rather than committing to long-term moves.

According to Knight Frank, the number of prospective tenants in prime London lettings was more than 16 per cent higher in March compared to a year earlier. At the same time, supply has tightened, with new rental listings down by 8 per cent over the same period. That imbalance is now feeding directly into rising rents across high-value postcodes.

A temporary return, not a permanent shift

The numbers hint at a short-term reaction rather than a structural relocation trend. Reports suggest that out of roughly 240,000 Britons previously living in the UAE, around 30,000 are now outside the country. Many of them are believed to be waiting out the uncertainty rather than cutting ties altogether.

David Mumby of Knight Frank noted that most enquiries are for rentals of six months or less, adding that these tenants typically already have some connection to London, as quoted in a news report. Families, in particular, are said to be seeking stability, with access to schools and support networks becoming a key factor.

Even with a ceasefire announced earlier in the week, there is hesitation about returning. The truce has done little to remove concerns around how stable the situation might be in the coming months.

Borrowing costs and policy shifts add to the pressure

The rental surge is not just about geopolitics. Financial conditions in the UK are also playing a part. The Iran war has unsettled mortgage markets, with lenders reportedly pulling deals and pushing borrowing costs higher.

Five-year fixed mortgage rates have now crossed 4.8 per cent, more than a percentage point above levels seen before the conflict. That shift is nudging potential buyers towards renting instead, at least until the outlook becomes clearer.

Tom Bill from Knight Frank pointed to a broader trend affecting supply. Landlords, he reportedly said, are facing growing uncertainty due to tax changes and incoming regulation, including the Renters’ Rights Act. Concerns over rent controls, repossession rules and the ability to sell properties are making the market less attractive for investors.

At the same time, London’s prime property sector has already been under strain. Changes to stamp duty and the end of the non-dom tax regime have weighed on demand in recent years. Even Harrods has stepped back, announcing the closure of its property arm, a move some analysts see as reflecting a cooling at the top end of the market.

What is emerging is a market caught between global uncertainty and local constraints. Short-term renters are stepping in just as long-term investors step back. Whether that balance holds may depend less on London itself, and more on how events unfold far beyond it.