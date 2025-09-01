Hindu community centre in London damaged in fire after Ganapati Visarjan event

A HINDU community centre in east London caught fire on Saturday evening, causing major damage to the building. The London Fire Brigade brought the fire under control and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at the Shree Sorathia Prajapati Community Centre on Cleveland Road in Ilford, which had been decorated for a Ganapati Visarjan event attended by members of the Hindu community.

Some reports suggest that fireworks could be a possible cause. The Metropolitan Police, however, said its investigation has so far found no evidence that the fire was started deliberately.

“No one was injured in the incident, however the building suffered significant structural damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation – at this stage, the investigation team have found no evidence to suggest that it was started deliberately,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with Redbridge Council to support the local community. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke,” the spokesperson added.

The Met Police said neighbourhood officers on patrol discovered the fire and alerted the London Fire Brigade.

“We were called at 2000 (hours) yesterday (Saturday) to reports of a building fire on Cleveland Road in Ilford. Firefighters attended and discovered a single-storey community centre fully alight,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“The fire was safely brought under control by crews by 2121 (hours) and there were no reports of any injuries. However, the building has sustained a significant amount of damage as a result of the fire,” the spokesperson said.

The brigade said it received about 14 calls regarding the fire. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Ilford, Barking, Stratford, Leyton, Hainault and Romford fire stations were sent to the scene.

“A 32-metre turntable ladder from Dagenham Fire Station also attended and was used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above,” the spokesperson added.

Ilford South MP Jas Athwal expressed his gratitude to the fire crews. “A fire at Shree Sorathia Prajapati Community Centre on Cleveland Road has been extinguished,” he said in a post on social media.

“Grateful to the brave crews for their swift response and for keeping our community safe. I am in contact with the emergency services and the advice is to avoid the area,” Athwal said.

The leader of Redbridge Council also urged residents to avoid the area while assessments of the fire damage were carried out. “Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated and I’m grateful to the efforts of the emergency services,” he said.

The fire came just a week after another incident in Ilford, when an Indian restaurant was set alight in an arson attack that seriously injured five people.

The Metropolitan Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with that case at the Indian Aroma restaurant in the Gants Hill area of Ilford.

(With inputs from agencies)