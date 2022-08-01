Website Logo
  • Monday, August 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Liz Truss: Tory frontrunner for PM claiming to be Thatcher’s heir

Only Britain’s second female foreign secretary, she has recreated some of Thatcher’s most iconic images, including riding atop a tank and sporting a Russian fur hat in Moscow.

NEWTON ABBOT, ENGLAND – AUGUST 01: British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss during her visit to Twelve Oaks Farm, on August 01, 2022 in Newton Abbot, England. Conservative Party Leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will attend the second party membership hustings in Exeter this evening. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

As a seven-year-old in 1983, Liz Truss played the role of Britain’s then prime minister Margaret Thatcher in her school’s mock elections but failed to get a single vote.

Four decades on, the foreign secretary is again bidding to emulate the Iron Lady to become Conservative party leader and prime minister — and take Britain out of the crisis.

A free-trade champion promising deregulation and immediate tax cuts, the 47-year-old is well ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in polls as ballot papers go out to Tory members from Monday.

The pair have so far fought a bitter campaign, rubbishing each other’s economic plans to steer the UK through decades-high inflation and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Both candidates have invoked Thatcher — still a revered favourite of the Conservative grassroots — but Truss in particular has sought to mirror the 1980s leader.

Only Britain’s second female foreign secretary, she has recreated some of Thatcher’s most iconic images, including riding atop a tank and sporting a Russian fur hat in Moscow.

In one recent debate, she donned an outfit exactly matching one the ex-Tory leader had previously worn.

Unlike Thatcher, however, Truss began as a political liberal and has defended her shifting political positions as part of a “journey”.

She was appointed foreign secretary having spearheaded a raft of trade deals after Britain’s divorce from the European Union took full effect last year.

But unlike Sunak, Truss opposed Brexit in Britain’s 2016 referendum.

She says that was a mistake, despite growing evidence of Brexit’s economic costs, and has repositioned herself as a champion of the cause, to the delight of the party’s right wing.

‘Human hand grenade’
Financial Times political commentator Robert Shrimsley called Truss the heir to Johnson’s “cakeism” — being “pro having cake and pro eating it”.

She was, he wrote, the choice of a Conservative party that “dislikes hard choices” in contrast to Sunak, who is campaigning for fiscal discipline.

As a foreign minister, Truss has also forcefully confronted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But her initial encouragement of Britons to fight there was slapped down by the military establishment and fuelled criticism that she lacks judgment.

She has described herself as a “disruptor-in-chief” and an enemy of “burdensome red tape”.

But Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings likens her more to a “human hand grenade”, and some MPs have accused her of excessive self-promotion.

Some characterised her former Department for International Trade as the “Department for Instagramming Truss” because of her prolific output on social media.

Truss admits to not being the “slickest presenter”. She is still mocked online for a bizarre speech she gave as environment minister in 2014, offering impassioned support for British cheese and pork.

More ridicule came this month when Truss got lost trying to find the exit at her leadership campaign launch.

From Lib Dem to Tory
Truss grew up first in Scotland and then in an affluent suburb of Leeds, northern England.

Her mother was a nurse, teacher and campaigner for nuclear disarmament who took her on protests, and her father was a left-wing professor of mathematics.

She has criticised her Leeds school for fostering “low expectations”, prompting a backlash from teachers and contemporaries who accuse her of inventing a backstory to curry favour with the Tory right.

Despite the school’s apparent failings, she went on to the University of Oxford, where — like Sunak — she graduated in philosophy, politics and economics.

But at Oxford, she was president of the university’s Liberal Democrat branch. At the party’s national conference in 1994, she gave a speech calling for the abolition of the monarchy.

“I was a bit of a teenage controversialist,” Truss told party hustings in Leeds last week.

By her own admission, her switch to the Conservatives shocked her parents but says her beliefs had evolved.

Truss worked in the energy sector, including for Shell, and telecommunications before entering politics a decade later.

She was a local councillor in southeast London for four years and became an MP in 2010, part of a new generation of women and minority candidates encouraged by then-party leader David Cameron.

He faced down protests from the local party in agricultural southwest Norfolk after it emerged that Truss had been having an extra-marital affair with a fellow Tory. Her critics were dubbed the “Turnip Taliban”.

Truss’s marriage to an accountant survived the episode. They have two daughters.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Young trans criminals could be assigned to single-sex units of their ‘acquired gender’ raising alarms…
UK
Experience of racism linked with poorer memory and thinking, as charity commits to targeting health…
News
High cholesterol? Here’s what you should eat for breakfast
News
25,000 people from ethnic minority communities are living with dementia: Alzheimer’s Society
News
British Asian paediatric neurosurgeon separates Brazilian conjoined twins with fused brains
News
To control impulsive buying, don’t drink coffee before shopping
News
63-year-old superfit gran causes stir on internet with impressive physique
WORLD
Disabled Nigerian immigrant strangled to death on busy Italian street
INDIA
No strip search without presence of appropriate adult: Police watchdog issues guidelines over…
News
It’s official – exposure to air pollution linked to dementia
Sports
England players gatecrash coach’s conference after Euros win, watch video
Sports
England team have changed society, says coach Wiegman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Young trans criminals could be assigned to single-sex units of…
Experience of racism linked with poorer memory and thinking, as…
Counting and Cracking: A moving story of love, political strife…
High cholesterol? Here’s what you should eat for breakfast
Liz Truss: Tory frontrunner for PM claiming to be Thatcher’s…
25,000 people from ethnic minority communities are living with dementia:…