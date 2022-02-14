Website Logo
  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

CRICKET

Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer

England’s Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND’S Liam Livingstone on Sunday (13) became the most expensive foreign player in this season’s IPL auction at $1.52 million (£1.13m), while fellow England international Jofra Archer also fetched a high price despite being doubtful for the upcoming edition.

Livingstone went to Punjab Kings as the 10 teams splurged millions in Bangalore but the final day witnessed England white-ball stars including Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan going unsold.

However, Archer’s price of $1.06m (£784,638) remained the day’s surprise after the franchises had been warned to pick the quick bowler at their own risk and with a view to potential participation only in 2023 and 2024 due to his elbow injury.

Mumbai owner Akash Ambani said Archer will make a “formidable” pace pair with India’s Jasprit Bumrah who was retained by the franchise ahead of the auctions.

“We had discussed his name in the pre-auction meetings, but firmed up on our plans last night after being priced out on all the other fast bowlers,” Ambani told reporters.

“Of course, he is not available this year but we believe in the best of him and when he is fit and available I believe that with Bumrah he will make a formidable partnership.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: “You know you are good when you go for a Million dollars & you are injured !!! #Jofra #IPLAuction2022.”

The 26-year-old Archer had placed himself in the top bracket with a base price of $264,000 (£195,419) after a late entry into the list of players going under the hammer in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Livingstone, who hit England’s fastest T20 century in 42 balls in a game against Pakistan last year, stood out in this auction following his play for Rajasthan Royals the previous season after being bought for $100,000 (£740,22).

The 28-year-old remained above overseas big buys including Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and the West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran as the two secured bids of $1.42m (£1.05m) each on day one.

Punjab, still searching for their first IPL title in 14 seasons, also bagged West Indies bowling all-rounder Odean Smith for nearly $800,000 (£592,180).

Both Livingstone, who can also bowl off-spin and leg-spin, and Smith had a base price of $130,000 (£96,229).

“He is one of the best all-rounders, bowls off-spin, leg-spin. He is a world-class cricketer,” Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said.

“He plays a lot with Jonny Bairstow (who was bought by Punjab for $888,000 or £657,319) in England so from our perspective that combination is great. Smith is a person who bowling attacks fear.”

Auctioneer returns

2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad got West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd for $1.02m (£755,029).

Singapore all-rounder Tim David turned heads with a winning bid of $1.08m (£799,443) sending him to Mumbai.

India’s Ishan Kishan remained the costliest player to be sold this auction after he went for $2m (£1.48m) on day one when Mumbai bought the wicketkeeper-batsman back to their franchise that has won a record five titles.

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan was bought back by Mumbai Indians. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai also got batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, a left-arm pace bowler, for $40,000 (£29,609) in the final stages of the accelerated auction.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who collapsed on the stage on Saturday (12) and remained under medical care while Indian sports presenter Charu Sharma stood in for the job, returned to the final session amid a standing ovation.

Two new teams including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants spent big and got some good late sweeps.

South African batsman David Miller went to Gujarat for $400,000 (£296,090). England pace bowler Mark Wood set for Lucknow for nearly $1m (£740,225).

South Africa’s Chris Morris remains the most expensive IPL player ever, selling for $2.23m (£1.65m) last year.

The 15th edition of the IPL begins in late March, with the final in May.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Khan ignites war of words with Kell Brook
HEADLINE STORY
ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches
Sports
Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in IPL auction
Sports
Cricket players’ union admits failings in Rafiq racism case
CRICKET
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI
CRICKET
Women’s IPL to start ‘soon’, says Jay Shah
CRICKET
India beat England to win U-19 World Cup for fifth time
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sports
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
HEADLINE STORY
‘Outdated status quo’ blocking racism reform at Yorkshire, says chairman
CRICKET
Giles leaves role as England managing director
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Report reveals racial health inequality in NHS
Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab row
Mentally challenged man stoned to death in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’
Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer
“Pam & Tommy” director Lake Bell: Was more invested in…
Stolen Buddha statue returned to Indian officials in Italy
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE