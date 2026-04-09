Youth hubs in London, Midlands and Leeds aim to tackle crime

CULTURE secretary Lisa Nandy on Monday (6) launched the first set of eight Young Futures Hubs in areas of England with high levels of anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

Nandy said the first of a planned net­work of 50 such hubs will provide joined-up services across mental health and well­being, employment and crime prevention.

Tower Hamlets in east London, Bir­mingham, Brighton, Bristol, Durham, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham are among the areas to receive the first hubs as part of the government’s National Youth Strategy.

“These hubs are about more than bricks and mortar, they’re a statement that this government believes in young people and is investing in their futures,” said Nandy.

The government plans a national network of 50 Young Futures hubs Department for Culture, Media and Sport

“What makes them different is that we’re joining things up – wellbeing sup­port, crime prevention, work coaches, youth services, all in one place. We’re making sure teenagers have somewhere to go, someone to talk to, and a real chance to thrive,” she said.

Nandy blamed the previous Con­servative government for the closure of more than a thousand youth centres since 2010, which she said the Labour government was working to address.

“[The closures] didn’t just take away facilities, they took away com­munity, connection and opportu­nity for a generation. We are deter­mined to rebuild that,” she added.

The new hubs will bring a range of local support services under one roof.

Young people aged 10 to 18, up to 25 for those with special needs, will have access to trusted adults who will provide wellbeing support, careers guidance, and activities such as sport, arts and volunteering.

“The government is committed to ensuring that success for young people is not deter­mined by their back­ground, and the hubs will also offer support for vulnerable children. These activities help divert young people away from knife crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as tackle social isola­tion and poor mental health, and in­crease access to job opportuni­ties,” the Depart­ment for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement.

DCMS said the Young Futures Hubs programme forms part of a £70 million investment in local youth services run­ning until March 2029.

The move coincides with the govern­ment’s plan to halve knife crime within a decade. In some areas, the hubs will work with Young Futures Panels, multi-agency groups bringing together the police, chil­dren’s services, schools and community organisations, to identify children at risk early and refer them to appropriate sup­port before problems escalate.

Policing minister Sarah Jones said: “Knife crime devastates lives. Behind every statistic is a child who didn’t make it home, a family whose world has been shattered, and a community left with fear. This government will halve knife crime within a decade, saving lives and protecting communities. We will roll out Young Futures Hubs in crime hot­spots across the country to divert young people from violence, cut crime and pro­tect communities.”

“Hubs are places where young peo­ple can belong, with trusted adults and activities all under one roof. Keeping young people safe and away from crime starts with making sure they have the right support around them, and that’s exactly what these hubs deliver,” added minister for youth and civil society, Stephanie Peacock.