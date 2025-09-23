Skip to content
Lionel Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in India's Kerala

The visit comes after earlier uncertainty about the team’s Kerala tour

Lionel Messi

The match is expected to attract widespread attention in Kerala

Getty Images
Sep 23, 2025
Highlights

  • Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is set to play an international friendly in India.
  • The match is likely to take place in Kochi, Kerala, between 12 and 18 November.
  • Australia is expected to be Argentina’s opponent.
  • Fans in India can look forward to seeing Messi and the 2022 World Cup winners in action.

Argentina to play an international friendly in India

The Argentina national football team, led by superstar Lionel Messi, is expected to play an international friendly match in India later this year. The match is likely to be held in Kochi, Kerala, on any day between 12 and 18 November, although no exact date has been confirmed.

Opponent and context

Australia is expected to be Argentina’s opponent in this high-profile friendly. The visit is part of Argentina’s international tour, giving Indian football fans a rare opportunity to watch the 2022 World Cup winners in action on home soil.

Earlier uncertainty cleared

Earlier reports in August suggested that Argentina and Messi might skip the Kerala leg of the tour. However, state Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman later confirmed that the team will indeed visit Kerala in November.

Significance for Indian football fans

The friendly is set to attract widespread attention, particularly because of Messi’s presence. Organisers in Kochi are expected to make special arrangements to accommodate the high-profile event, which promises to be a major highlight for football enthusiasts across India.

