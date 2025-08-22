Skip to content
Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after charging at police in underwear and hospitalised for suspected overdose

The Old Town Road rapper was briefly hospitalised after being found in underwear and cowboy boots on Ventura Boulevard.

Lil Nas X arrested LA

Lil Nas X’s arrest comes ahead of his anticipated second album Dreamboy

Getty Images
By Pooja PillaiAug 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Rapper Lil Nas X detained after incident on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles
  • Police say the singer was taken to hospital for suspected overdose before being jailed
  • TMZ footage shows the star in underwear and cowboy boots inviting people to a “party”
  • The Old Town Road star is due to release his second album Dreamboy later this year

US rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested in Los Angeles after police were called to reports of a man walking in his underwear on a busy street. The Grammy-winning star, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was detained on suspicion of battery after allegedly charging at officers. Authorities confirmed he was taken to hospital for a suspected overdose before being transferred to a local jail. The incident has sparked huge discussion online, with “Lil Nas X arrested” quickly trending worldwide.

Lil Nas X arrested LA Lil Nas X’s arrest comes ahead of his anticipated second album Dreamboy Getty Images


Why was Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to Ventura Boulevard in Studio City shortly before 6am on Thursday. Witnesses had reported a man wandering the street in just underwear and cowboy boots. When officers arrived, they allege that Lil Nas X ran towards them and struck one officer, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery and obstructing an officer.

A police spokesperson confirmed he was first taken to hospital for treatment related to a possible overdose. Hours later, he was discharged and booked at Valley Jail in Van Nuys. Officials have not provided further details about his condition.

Was Lil Nas X under the influence?

Authorities have not confirmed whether Lil Nas X was intoxicated or experiencing a medical emergency at the time. A law enforcement source told NBC News it was unclear if he was suffering from a potential overdose or mental distress. TMZ published unverified video footage showing the rapper strutting along Ventura Boulevard, posing and telling drivers to “come to the party.” In one clip, he appeared to balance a traffic cone on his head.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing concern from fans but also fuelling debate about the pressures faced by high-profile musicians. Representatives for Lil Nas X have not commented publicly.

What happens next for the rapper?

Lil Nas X was booked on misdemeanour charges and remains in custody while legal proceedings are pending. The arrest comes at a crucial time for the 26-year-old Atlanta-born artist, who has been teasing new music ahead of the release of his much-anticipated second studio album Dreamboy later this year.

His debut hit Old Town Road broke records in 2019, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 consecutive weeks and winning two Grammy Awards. It also made him the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award. Since then, he has built a reputation for bold visuals and provocative performances, often drawing criticism from conservatives in the US.

The latest incident has cast uncertainty over his upcoming projects, with fans questioning whether promotional plans for Dreamboy will be affected.

How has Lil Nas X responded to controversy in the past?

Throughout his career, Lil Nas X has not shied away from controversy. The video for his 2021 single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) was condemned by right-wing commentators, who called it “depraved.” The rapper hit back with humour, posting a fake apology video that cut into the track’s infamous lap-dancing scene.

Lil Nas X arrested LA Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after charging at police and hospitalised for suspected overdoseGetty Images


He has often said that criticism only fuels his creativity, telling fans he channels negativity into his music and public persona. Whether this latest arrest becomes another chapter in his defiant approach or marks a more serious turning point remains to be seen.

celebrity arrestsdreamboygrammywinninglos angeles police departmentlil nas x

