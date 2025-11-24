X’s new account location feature creates row over errors and political accusations

Highlights

X launches new About This Account tool revealing creation and base country



Rollout plagued by inaccuracies and rapid removal of key data



Users flood the platform with accusations of foreign interference



VPNs, travel and outdated IP records cited as potential causes



Debate reignites over monetisation and political engagement tactics



X’s latest feature update has set off turmoil across the platform after a messy rollout of About This Account, a tool intended to show where an account was created and which country it is “based” in. The feature went live on Monday and immediately drew criticism after users reported widespread inaccuracies.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, acknowledged that there were “a few rough edges” and said the issues would be addressed by Tuesday. But within hours, the company removed the section identifying where an account was created, admitting the information was not sufficiently reliable, particularly for older accounts.

Errors spark backlash

The inconsistencies sent users into uproar, prompting a wave of claims that political rivals and commentators were foreign operatives attempting to influence debate. Many who complained publicly that their own location listings were incorrect still went on to make accusations about others, using the flawed data to stoke arguments.

Examples of the inaccuracies spread quickly. At one point, Hank Green, the American author and science communicator, appeared to be “based” in Japan. MusicTech, a UK-linked publication under the NME Group, showed up as based in the United States, while Avid, the Massachusetts software company behind Pro Tools, was listed as being in Spain.

The platform’s response to the errors did little to slow the backlash, with users continuing to post screenshots as supposed evidence of foreign influence.

Why the data is unreliable

Several factors may contribute to incorrect results. Accounts accessed while travelling or managed by teams in multiple countries may produce misleading location tags. VPN use can also alter apparent location, as can outdated or recycled IP information. These complications appear to have undermined the accuracy of the system within hours of its launch.

Political tension and monetisation debate

The uproar revived discussions about coordinated influence campaigns on social media. Reports and investigations over recent years have shown genuine cases of foreign-linked troll farms attempting to manipulate political sentiment, and X’s rollout appeared to tap into that pre-existing concern.

At the same time, critics argue that part of the frenzy is driven by monetisation incentives. X’s revenue share programme rewards posts with high engagement, and content that provokes political reactions often spreads fastest. The flawed location data rapidly became fuel for high-traffic debate.

What happens next?

The About This Account tool remains partially active without the account creation location field, and X says fixes are forthcoming. However, the rollout has already damaged confidence in the feature and intensified disputes between users.

With accuracy under question and accusations circulating freely, the platform faces pressure to demonstrate transparency and reliability before reintroducing the full feature. For now, one thing appears certain: instead of clarifying authenticity online, the update has only deepened mistrust.