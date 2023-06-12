‘Life of Pi’ wins 3 prizes at Tony Awards

The production had earlier garnered five Olivier Award nominations and emerged victorious in categories such as Best New Play and Actor

Image Credit: Screen grab @LifeOfPiBway

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Life of Pi took home three prizes at the Tony Awards, hosted at the United Palace Theatre in New York last Sunday (11).

The play was nominated in five of the design categories, and won Best Scenic Design in a Play (Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding); Best Sound Design of a Play (Carolyn Downing), and Best Lighting Design in a Play (Tim Lutkin).

Life of Pi is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Yann Martel and was adapted for the stage by British Asian playwright Lolita Chakrabarti.

The story follows the journey of a 16-year-old boy named Pi, who finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean with an unexpected companion—a Royal Bengal tiger.

In their battle against time and the forces of nature, the two must learn to trust each other in order to survive.

Tom Stoppard’s play “Leopoldstadt,” a look at how one Jewish family confronts anti-Semitism and loss, and intimate tragicomic musical “Kimberly Akimbo” earned the top prizes at the Tony Awards.

Leopoldstadt won four awards overall, including best director and best featured actor.

“Kimberly Akimbo” – about a high school student suffering from a genetic disorder that causes her to age prematurely – won five Tonys including best musical and best lead actress for Victoria Clark.

British actress Jodie Comer, known to TV fans as the assassin Villanelle on “Killing Eve,” won for best actress in a play for her searing one-woman show “Prima Facie,” about a lawyer who defends men accused of sexual assault, until she herself is attacked.