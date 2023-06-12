Website Logo
  • Monday, June 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

‘Life of Pi’ wins 3 prizes at Tony Awards

The production had earlier garnered five Olivier Award nominations and emerged victorious in categories such as Best New Play and Actor

Image Credit: Screen grab @LifeOfPiBway

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Life of Pi took home three prizes at the Tony Awards, hosted at the United Palace Theatre in New York last Sunday (11).

The play was nominated in five of the design categories, and won Best Scenic Design in a Play (Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding); Best Sound Design of a Play (Carolyn Downing), and Best Lighting Design in a Play (Tim Lutkin).

Life of Pi is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Yann Martel and was adapted for the stage by British Asian playwright Lolita Chakrabarti.

The story follows the journey of a 16-year-old boy named Pi, who finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean with an unexpected companion—a Royal Bengal tiger.

In their battle against time and the forces of nature, the two must learn to trust each other in order to survive.

Tom Stoppard’s play “Leopoldstadt,” a look at how one Jewish family confronts anti-Semitism and loss, and intimate tragicomic musical “Kimberly Akimbo” earned the top prizes at the Tony Awards.

Leopoldstadt won four awards overall, including best director and best featured actor.

“Kimberly Akimbo” – about a high school student suffering from a genetic disorder that causes her to age prematurely – won five Tonys including best musical and best lead actress for Victoria Clark.

British actress Jodie Comer, known to TV fans as the assassin Villanelle on “Killing Eve,” won for best actress in a play for her searing one-woman show “Prima Facie,” about a lawyer who defends men accused of sexual assault, until she herself is attacked.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Nicola Sturgeon asserts innocence after arrest in SNP funding probe
HEADLINE STORY
World Test Championship: Australia crush India to win trophy
News
Priti Patel made dame as Johnson’s honours list includes aides
News
Boris Johnson’s shock exit reverberates through Tory party
HEADLINE STORY
UK nurse was ‘calculating’ killer of babies, court hears
HEADLINE STORY
Lit Fest discusses how humour can unite Indians and Pakistanis
HEADLINE STORY
Boris Johnson resigns from parliament citing ‘witch hunt’
News
Sunak and Biden forge partnership on AI, minerals, and Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan unveils £40 billion budget, with half to service debt
News
Modi’s US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon
HEADLINE STORY
Potential of AI in India’s tech ecosystem vast, says Modi after meeting OpenAI…
HEADLINE STORY
EU reaches long-stalled deal on refugee hosting
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW