Life expectancy in England and Wales sees marginal increase

The report highlights that life expectancy remains lower than before the coronavirus pandemic.

The ONS attributed this decline to the increased mortality rates during the pandemic, which significantly impacted life expectancy figures between 2018 and 2020. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

LIFE expectancy in England and Wales for 2021 to 2023 has risen to 79.0 years for males and 83.0 years for females, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This marks an increase of 13 weeks for males and 11 weeks for females compared to the previous period, 2020 to 2022, when life expectancy was 78.8 years for males and 82.8 years for females.

The report highlights that life expectancy remains lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. When compared to 2017 to 2019, life expectancy is down by 26 weeks for males and 13 weeks for females. The ONS attributed this decline to the increased mortality rates during the pandemic, which significantly impacted life expectancy figures between 2018 and 2020.

However, the ONS clarified that a lower period life expectancy figure does not indicate that babies born during 2021 to 2023 will live shorter lives. Changes in mortality rates over their lifetime could lead to an increase in life expectancy.

Commenting on the data, Kerry Gadsdon from the ONS said, “In the latter part of the 20th century and first decade of the 21st century, we witnessed notable increases in life expectancy due to improvements in health, lifestyles, and working conditions. However, since 2011 these increases have slowed.”

Gadsdon added, “Period life expectancy figures are another way of showing the mortality rates in each period, so higher mortality during the coronavirus pandemic has led to lower life expectancy figures in 2021 to 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic period. As we move away from the pandemic, we are starting to see period life expectancy recover, but it remains to be seen if improvements overall will remain slow or increase into the future.”

The data highlights the lingering effects of the pandemic on mortality rates, while showing early signs of recovery in life expectancy.