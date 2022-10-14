Leicestershire car crash: Murder trial involving TikTok star Mahek Bukhari, 7 others to start next week

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain (Picture: Leicestershire Police)

By: Shubham Ghosh

TikTok star and social media influencer Mahek Bukhari is set to go on a trial for murder next week along with her mother Ansreen Bukhari and six other people in connection to the deaths of two young men, reportedly cousin brothers, in a deadly car crash on the A46 in Leicestershire earlier this year.

The hearing will be held at Leicester Crown Court.

The tragedy took place in the early hours of February 11 when the Skoda Fabia, in which Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain were travelling, got involved in the horrific accident near Six Hills. Both the men, aged 21, were declared dead at the scene.

Following a probe that was conducted by the Leicestershire Police into the deaths, the Bukharis and others were charged with murder and now, the trial is set to kick off on Tuesday (18).

Apart from Mahek, 23, and Ansreen, 45, the six other defendants are Natasha Akhtar, 22; Raees Jamal, 22; Rekan Karwan, 28; Mohammed Patel, 20; Ammeer Jamal, 27; and Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22. Four of them are from Leicester while two are from Stoke and one each from Birmingham and Loughborough.

Each of the defendants has entered pleas of ‘not guilty’ in a series of appearances that they have made in the court in recent times, LeicestershireLive reported.

About Mahek Bukhari

Bukhari was arrested the same day the two men met their tragic ends along with Ansreen, the BBC reported. The TikTok star, who uses the handle @MayBVlogs, appeared in court five days later with her mother and another person.

Besides the Bukhari daughter and her mother, 22-year-old Natasha Akhtar was also arrested in connection with the crash. Two men were also taken into custody and they are Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal. Both were charged with two counts of murder.

Bukhari, is known for her fashion-inspired videos on TikTok. She has more than 100,000 followers on the popular app, and her videos prove to be very popular with millions of likes. She also posted content on other social platforms such as YouTube and Instagram where she has a considerable following as well.

According to one report in Hollywood Life in February this year, Bukhari also shared some clips in which she joked about murder. In one video, she joked about telling a male friend that she had committed a murder in January.

About the accident

Ijazuddin and Hussain were going fast in the silver Skoda Fabia and two other cars were also seen driving near the location of the accident, said reports. All the three vehicles were speeding before the crash took place, police said. The ill-fated Fabia ran off the road before hitting the central reservation of the road and got split into two.

A few days after the accident, Leicestershire Police said in a statement, “The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.”