Website Logo
  • Friday, November 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Leicester unrest: ‘Hate crime expert’ Dr Chris Allen steps down from review after opposition from Hindu groups

Dr Allen from the University of Leicester was appointed on October 26 to head the inquiry into communal violence in the city.

Dr Chris Allen

By: Pramod Thomas

Leading hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen has said that he is stepping down from leading the study into communal clashes in Leicester as he is not sure to do the review that meets the necessary levels of academic scrutiny, media reports said.

He added that he is not confident that the team can undertake independent and impartial research as the scenario lacks ‘academic objectivity and rigour’.

“In the current climate, I do not believe that it is possible for me to do so in an impartial way and so it is in the interests of the city and the need to find ways to a resolution that I have decided to stand down,” he is reported to have said.

“It is important to stress that my decision was not made in response to the unprecedented levels of hate that has been directed towards me in recent weeks or the spurious allegations circulating on social media.”

Dr Allen, Associate Professor in Hate Studies at the University of Leicester, was appointed on October 26 to head the inquiry into violent confrontations between Hindu and Muslim groups in September.

Last month, a group representing Hindu and Jain temples boycotted the study saying that the expert lacks integrity and is not impartial.

Dr Allen’s background in Islamophobia research, according to its spokeswoman Sanjiv Patel, disqualified him for the study.

Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, who commissioned the review, said that Dr Allen was abused online following his appointment. He added that he understands the expert’s decision.

Sir Peter said: “I do think it’s important to proceed with a review, and will be taking soundings locally and nationally as to whether any individual or organisation could take it forward in a way that has the confidence of all parties concerned.”

A University of Leicester spokesperson said that t was troubling to witness the unjustified abuse Dr Allen was receiving online and the potential impact it may have on his research team.

“Our academic staff has the right to conduct research work in accordance with their professional responsibilities and according to nationally and globally recognised professional principles, free from any undue interference or suppression,” the institution said.

Earlier, local councillor Deepak Raj said that the review panel should be appointed in consultation with the local police and the central government with approval from the councillors.

As many as 61 arrests were made in the wake of the violence and disorder involving members of Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester between August and September 2022. Tensions erupted after a cricket match between India and Pakistan played in Dubai on August 28.

Reports said that police investigation into more than 150 incidents in connection with the violence is still ongoing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Meet these two Indians who are among finalists for Prince William’s £1m Earthshot Prize
News
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street calls for lower goods tariffs in India trade talks
News
Jemima Goldsmith expresses relief as her ex-husband Imran Khan is stable after attack
HEADLINE STORY
Hyperama Foods to sell Nottingham, West Bromwich depots to Dhamecha Group
News
Watch: Wanted to assassinate former Pakistan PM Imran Khan because ‘he was misleading the public,’…
News
‘Budding beauty queen’ Rasvinder Agalliu removed from Met force after turning home into cannabis farm
News
Mahek Bukhari trial: Crash victim made over 1,700 calls to TikTok star’s mother…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Starmer tells Asians: “Thank you for making Britain better”
News
Here’s why you shouldn’t drink coffee on an empty stomach in the morning
News
Australian police offer record $1 million reward for Indian nurse in 2018 murder…
News
Andrew Baird, chair of east Surrey Tory association, resigns over racist Rishi Sunak…
News
India UK discuss migration security issues as Indian envoy calls on Braverman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW