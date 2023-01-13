Website Logo
  • Friday, January 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Leicester disorder: Muslim group ‘concerned’ over release of images by police

Active Muslims Leicester say the release of the photographs could be perceived as targeting one particular group during the investigation.

Leicester Police have asked for public help to identify these men in connection with the serious disorder last autumn (Image credit: Leicestershire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A Muslim group has expressed “concerns” over the release of images by the police in connection with the investigation into serious disorder in Leicester last autumn.

Leicester Police earlier this week released photographs of about 10 individuals asking for public help to identify them as investigators believe they could help the investigation.

Officers were working through “many hours of CCTV and body worn video”, the force said in an appeal and added more images would come “in the coming weeks to make sure we have spoken to everyone who has been captured on some footage.”

Detectives also want to speak to these individuals (Image credit: Leicester Police)


Active Muslims Leicester has written an open letter to Chief Constable Rob Nixon, saying the images released “all appear to be of the Muslim community” and this prompted “concerns about a discorporate approach to the enquiry”.

It warned that the release of the photographs could be perceived as “targeting” one particular group.

“Not only could this undermine the investigation, but the release could potentially harm and discredit innocent people,” it said.

According to the group, such actions could “jeopardise the fragile trust between the community and the police”.

“The sensitive and volatile nature of the troubles mean the police must constantly work with all stakeholders, keeping them informed at every stage,” it said.

A media report said the police set up a meeting with community leaders on Thursday but it is not known what transpired later.

A spokesperson for the police said the force had been regularly updating community leaders and people’s representatives in the area about the progress of the investigation.

The force had “taken a consistent approach” to manage and examine all the footage it gathered” throughout the probe following the unrest.

Hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video were viewed and many people were identified “before the need to issue a public appeal” and “we are asking for public help” where identification was “unsuccessful”, the spokesperson said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Twist in Air India urination case: Woman urinated on her own seat, accused tells court
News
Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state of US
News
UK review of ‘golden’ visas for millionaires finds links to corruption
News
Hindu temple in Melbourne defiled with anti-India graffiti by Khalistan supporters
News
Five Manchester men jailed as police bust drugs network during routine stop-check
News
Texas medical schools accused of bias against white, Asian men
News
‘Overworked’ junior doctor says he has no time to eat on marathon shifts…
News
Alzheimer’s Research UK seeks volunteers to boost dementia awareness in south Asian communities
News
Did cult group ‘Born Again’s influence lead to Sri Lanka’s WT20 debacle? SLC…
News
Pakistan denies uranium-tainted cargo found at Heathrow Airport came from Karachi
HEALTH
Expert defines ‘three states of mind and the diet that promotes it’ as…
News
More Black, Asian heritage donors needed to help patients seeking organ transplant: Report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW