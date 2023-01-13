Leicester disorder: Muslim group ‘concerned’ over release of images by police

Active Muslims Leicester say the release of the photographs could be perceived as targeting one particular group during the investigation.

Leicester Police have asked for public help to identify these men in connection with the serious disorder last autumn (Image credit: Leicestershire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A Muslim group has expressed “concerns” over the release of images by the police in connection with the investigation into serious disorder in Leicester last autumn.



Leicester Police earlier this week released photographs of about 10 individuals asking for public help to identify them as investigators believe they could help the investigation.



Officers were working through “many hours of CCTV and body worn video”, the force said in an appeal and added more images would come “in the coming weeks to make sure we have spoken to everyone who has been captured on some footage.”



Active Muslims Leicester has written an open letter to Chief Constable Rob Nixon, saying the images released “all appear to be of the Muslim community” and this prompted “concerns about a discorporate approach to the enquiry”.



It warned that the release of the photographs could be perceived as “targeting” one particular group.



“Not only could this undermine the investigation, but the release could potentially harm and discredit innocent people,” it said.



According to the group, such actions could “jeopardise the fragile trust between the community and the police”.



“The sensitive and volatile nature of the troubles mean the police must constantly work with all stakeholders, keeping them informed at every stage,” it said.



A media report said the police set up a meeting with community leaders on Thursday but it is not known what transpired later.



A spokesperson for the police said the force had been regularly updating community leaders and people’s representatives in the area about the progress of the investigation.



The force had “taken a consistent approach” to manage and examine all the footage it gathered” throughout the probe following the unrest.



Hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video were viewed and many people were identified “before the need to issue a public appeal” and “we are asking for public help” where identification was “unsuccessful”, the spokesperson said.