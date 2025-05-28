Skip to content
Hundreds of legal experts urge sanctions on Israel over Gaza conflict

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a 36-page letter signed and submitted by around 828 UK-based legal experts

Hundreds of Legal Experts Demand Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Conflict

At least 54,056 people might have lost their lives in Israel-Gaza conflict

Lakshmi Prabha
May 28, 2025
Hundreds of lawyers have asked the UK government to come forward and put an end to the crisis in Gaza, using all their available means. They have urged the government to review the trade ties with Israel and impose sanctions as well as travel bans on Israeli ministers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a 36-page letter signed and submitted by around 828 UK-based legal experts including former Supreme Court justices, on Monday. The group of legal experts consisted of former Supreme Court Justices Lord Wilson, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association of England and Wales, Lord Sumption, and Andrew Hall KC along with many professors from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

The letter reminded that “genocide is being perpetrated in Gaza” through the restriction of food and aid by Israel. Their new military has also murdered hundreds of Palestinians in the past fortnight. It also pointed put that this is a serious violation of international law.

The letter states all the countries including the UK are legally obliges to “prevent and punish genocide.” It also reminded the PM regarding Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's statement expressing their intention to “take control of all the territory of the Gaza Strip and conquer, cleanse and stay – until Hamas is destroyed."

Thus, the letter demands UK as a permanent member on the UN Security Council, to initiate proceedings that will result in the suspension of a member state.

Israel’s strong denial of these allegations are now studies by the International Court of Justice.

Israel’s western allies and its latest military offensive received massive criticism from mid-May, soon after the blockade. The letter came into the picture amidst this wave of criticism. The UK, France and Canada also issued a joint statement of disapproval last week, towards Israel’s increased military operations in Gaza.

Israeli PM Netanyahu criticized the British, French and Canadian leaders in return for supporting Hamas. The offensive was an attempt to free the 58 hostages held by the group, added Netanyahu.

However, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy opines that this act is “morally unjustifiable.” Therefore UK paused trade deal talks, summoned Israel’s ambassador and imposed fresh sanctions on West Bank settlers last week.

Yet, Netanyahu has announced their Insrael’s decision to take over the Gaza Strip and displace thee residents from the north to the south. At least a 100 Gazans were killed per day, in the first week’s attack for the same, as per Hamas-run rescue authorities and health ministry.

The Hamas-run rescue authorities informed that the war began in October 2023, in which1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. Since then, at least 54,056 people might have lost their lives.

Germany and Finland also responded saying Israel must allow humanitarian aid into Gaza immediately.

Sweden has summoned the Israeli ambassador to its foreign ministry, asking to “ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza as well.” They said Israel has all the right to defend itself but "the current way the war is waged is unacceptable".

