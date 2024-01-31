Leeds sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun shortlisted for two Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

Jasdeep Singh Degun – Image Credit: Adam Lyons

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Leeds-born sitarist and composer Jasdeep Singh Degun has been shortlisted for two prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) Awards: The Instrumentalist Award and the Large-Scale Composition Award.

The RPS Awards, recognised as a significant event in UK classical music by The Sunday Times, highlight outstanding musical talents and initiatives that inspire communities throughout the UK.

In the category of Instrumentalist, Degun finds himself nominated alongside accomplished musicians such as cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson and pianist Pavel Kolesnikov.

Furthermore, his work as composer, co-music director, and soloist in the highly praised opera Orpheus, commissioned by Opera North in partnership with South Asian Arts-UK, has earned him a nomination for the Large-Scale Composition Award, a press release by his public relations agency said.

Expressing his excitement, Degun said, “I’m thrilled to be nominated at this year’s RPS Awards. I see all of these awards as a spotlight on the wonderful Indian classical musicians in this country. I am very thankful to my teacher Ustad Dharambir Singh and the numerous individuals and organisations that have supported me over the years.”

Degun, who has been lauded for his unique contribution to both Indian classical and contemporary music, has received several awards and acknowledgments, including the Songlines Best Newcomer Award, a Critics’ Circle Music Award and UK Theatre Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera, an Asian Achievers Award, an Asian Media Award, and an Ivor Novello Classical Award nomination for Best Stage Work.

Known for his passion in transcending cultural boundaries, Degun has collaborated with artists like Guy Chambers, Cerys Matthews, Melanie C, and Vangelis.

His mission is to bring the music of his heritage to a global audience, redefining musical genres in the process.

Marking a first in its history, the RPS Awards will be held outside of London, at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) on Tuesday March 5, with ticket prices set to make the event accessible to all music enthusiasts.

Jasdeep Singh Degun’s career is marked by his extraordinary artistry and innovative approach to composition.

Under the tutelage of Ustad Dharambir Singh MBE, Degun has performed globally at venues such as Buckingham Palace, the Amphitheatre in Doha, and Westminster Abbey during the Royal Commonwealth Service 2022.

Signed to Real World Records, he released his debut album ‘Anomaly’, with guidance from Nitin Sawhney.

His recent work in Opera North and South Asian Arts-UK’s opera Orpheus has been met with critical acclaim, leading to multiple awards including a 2022 Critics’ Circle Music Award and a UK Theatre Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Opera”, among others.