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"Why isn’t more being done?": Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates £52,000 as Nepal flood crisis worsens

The K-pop star made the contribution on August 28

"Why isn’t more being done?": Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates £52,000 as Nepal flood crisis worsens

His latest donation is part of a long-running commitment to humanitarian causes

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 31, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Lee Know has donated 100 million won, around £52,000, to help flood victims in Nepal.
  • The Stray Kids star made the donation through World Vision for emergency relief and recovery efforts.
  • His latest contribution continues a decade-long record of supporting children and humanitarian causes.

Lee Know of Stray Kids has stepped forward to support communities affected by Nepal’s devastating floods, donating 100 million won through World Vision as the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

The K-pop star made the contribution on August 28, with the money set to support emergency relief operations as well as longer-term efforts to help displaced families rebuild their livelihoods.

Speaking through his agency JYP Entertainment, Lee Know said he hoped his donation could provide some strength to those facing the crisis and expressed his wishes for both victims and relief workers to return to peaceful daily lives.

Where Lee Know’s donation will go

World Vision will use the donation to assist families affected by the floods, including providing food, temporary shelter, clean water and basic sanitation.

The contribution comes as communities across Nepal face the aftermath of severe flooding and widespread destruction. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 10,000 households urgently need assistance.

The disaster has also resulted in a significant loss of life, with the reported death toll reaching at least 800 and more than 3,000 people still missing.

A decade of giving back

Lee Know’s latest donation is part of a long-running commitment to humanitarian causes. He has sponsored children through World Vision since 2014, making his relationship with the organisation more than a decade old.

In 2024, he donated another 100 million won towards efforts to address the global food crisis.

The singer also made two separate 100 million won donations on his birthday last year. One went to Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, while the other supported Nabiya Saranghae, a cat rescue organisation providing treatment and care for abandoned cats.

His latest contribution comes while Stray Kids continue a packed year, with the group currently on their Run It world tour after releasing their EP This & That in August.

For Lee Know, however, the latest donation places the focus away from the spotlight and on those facing an immediate humanitarian emergency in Nepal.

kpopdonationdisaster reliefnepal floods
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