Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

CRICKET

‘Leave Virat alone’ as Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s poor form

Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IN no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday (15) said “everything will fall in place” if the chatter around him stops.

Ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting Wednesday (16), media queries were once again focussed on Kohli’s batting form and Rohit wasn’t pleased.

“I think it starts from you guys,” Rohit was curt in his first response.

“If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of,” he added, in support of his predecessor.

Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.

“He is in a very good space and he has been part of international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations,” Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli’s form.

“So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place,” he added.

Kohli has not scored a hundred for more than two years in international cricket. In ODIs, it has been three years since his last century. He has 44 hundreds in the format overall.

But Kohli has scored a lot of half-centuries which is an indication that he is not exactly in wretched form.

On Tuesday, it was apparent that Rohit isn’t pleased about Kohli being singled out for scrutiny at every media interaction.

After the last game in the ODI series, Rohit was more playful when asked if Kohli needs a bit of confidence.

“Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar (Virat Kohli lacks confidence? What are you saying?),” he had said in jest.

But on Tuesday, he looked dead serious.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach
HEADLINE STORY
Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer
HEADLINE STORY
Khan ignites war of words with Kell Brook
HEADLINE STORY
ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches
Sports
Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in IPL auction
Sports
Cricket players’ union admits failings in Rafiq racism case
CRICKET
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI
CRICKET
Women’s IPL to start ‘soon’, says Jay Shah
CRICKET
India beat England to win U-19 World Cup for fifth time
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sports
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for his next Jersey
Aamir Khan shifts Laal Singh Chaddha to August 11
Team Pathan to jet off to Spain to film action…
Top Indian universities plan British campuses
Bangladeshi photojournalist appointed National Geographic Explorer at Large
‘Leave Virat alone’ as Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s poor…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE