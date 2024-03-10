Learning to trust again

By: Mita Mistry

HAVE you ever stopped to consider the immense power of trust? Not just in others, but in yourself? It’s the foundation on which we build our lives, a force that shapes our experiences and opens countless possibilities.

Imagine waking up each morning feeling sceptical about everything. Every interaction, every opportunity shrouded in doubt. That’s the reality for those who struggle to trust. And it’s hardly surprising to feel like that if you’ve been let down or constantly witnessed suffering. But the good news is, it doesn’t have to be this way – trust is a skill we can learn.

The journey begins with facing our vulnerability. It’s about taking mindful moments, even 5-10 minutes, to simply breathe and acknowledge our inner world.

This vulnerability, often seen as a weakness, opens the path to self-discovery and trust. We learn to accept and care for ourselves, imperfections and all.

Mindfulness plays a crucial role in this process. For example, try a body scan which teaches us to listen to the wisdom of our bodies.

Learn to tune into the rhythm of your breath and the sensations in your body. By recognising and acting on these signals, you can give your mind and body what they truly need, which builds trust from the inside out.

As we learn to trust ourselves, a ripple effect emerges. The trust we cultivate within ourselves strengthens bonds with loved ones, clients and even strangers as we approach relationships with greater authenticity and openness. Oxytocin, the ‘trust hormone’, surges when we extend trust, encouraging reciprocation and deepening connections. It’s a two-way street.

Success, in all its forms, thrives on trust. Imagine a workplace where collaboration flourishes because of mutual respect and understanding. Or a loyal customer base due to the trustworthiness of a brand. Trust is powerful beyond individual relationships, impacting communities and the bigger picture.

That said, trust isn’t about blind faith. It’s about developing wisdom to navigate risks and uncertainties while holding onto the belief that, ultimately, we can handle what life throws our way. This confidence is essential for happiness.

But the benefits of trust extend far beyond just personal fulfilment. Trust plays a critical role in societal progress. A community built on trust promotes collaboration, innovation and problem solving. It allows diverse voices to be heard and respected, making societies equitable and inclusive.

Think of the countless challenges we face as a global community – climate change, poverty and pandemics. Overcoming these hurdles requires collective action, fuelled by trust and cooperation. By nurturing trust within and extending it to others, we contribute to a world where we can truly work together, using our collective power to create a brighter future for all.

So, start your journey today. Take a mindful breath, embrace your vulnerability and experience the power of trust within and around you. The world is full of possibilities, ready for those who dare to trust.

Instagram: @healingplacepod @itsmitamistry