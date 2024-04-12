  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Landlady made to pay £200,000 for keeping woman in servitude

The victim was kept in domestic servitude for 16 years – she had to cook, clean and look after landlady’s children without any pay

An Asian-origin millionaire woman in West Sussex forced a vulnerable woman to work unpaid in her home for 16 years.(Representational image: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

An Asian-origin millionaire woman in West Sussex was jailed and made to pay over £200,000 for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years, Sky News reports.

The landlady, Farzana Kausar, forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, making her cook, clean and look after her children.

She also subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.

Kausar took control of the victim’s passport and finances. She would withdraw money from bank accounts that she had opened in the victim’s name.

Kausar was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.

She tried to scuttle the course of justice by forcing the victim to write a letter to the police seeking to withdraw the charges.

In 2022, Kausar was jailed for six years and eight months after she was found guilty of holding a person in slavery or servitude and for perverting the course of justice.

The Crown Prosecution Service later took Kausar to court so that a confiscation order could be issued against her under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The act forces criminals to hand over available money and assets up to the total amount they benefited from through their crimes.

On October 13, 2023, Kausar was ordered to pay back a total of more than £205,000 or face an additional 30-month prison sentence.

Kausar had to sell a property to cover the amount that she has now paid in full, out of which the victim got £198,776.

Related Stories

News
Popular support for our government is increasing: Modi
US
Kamala Harris visits Arizona after state upholds abortion ban
News
Seema Misra rejects apology from former Post Office boss
News
Man stabs two in France over drinking alcohol during Eid
News
India advises against travel to Iran, Israel
News
Resolution in US Congress condemns hate crimes targeting Hindus
News
Bradford stabbing accused appears in court
INDIA
Indian voters prefer strong leadership, study reveals
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Steel workers in Wales vote to strike over job cuts
UK
Baggage handler avoids jail after stealing jewellery
News
Biden boosts election chest as he woos Haley supporters to back him
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy grows slightly in February, fuels recovery hopes

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW