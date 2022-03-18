Website Logo
  • Friday, March 18, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

BADMINTON

Lakshaya Sen stuns world number three Antonsen

India’s Lakshya Sen (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the All England Championships in Birmingham on Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then reached the finals of German Open last week, notched up an upset 21-16 21-18 win over third seed Antonsen, a two-time medallist at World Championships in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva respectively.

It was their first meeting at the international stage.

Sen will face either Hong Kong’s eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus or China’s Lu Guang Zu in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, India ace Saina Nehwal produced a gallant fight before going down to second seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling three-game match in the second round.

Former world No. 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, lost 14-21 21-17 17-21 world No. 2 Yamaguchi in a 50-minute women’s singles clash.

It was a much-improved performance from the Indian, who had lost in straight games to Thailand’s Ratchanok Inthanon at German Open last week.

Sen gave amply display of his tactical acumen as he dished out a defensive game and kept Antonsen away from the net to lead 11-9 at the first break. He kept things in his grip after the interval to move to a 13-9 advantage and maintained the lead to pocket the opening game.

Sen kept his clears close to the baseline and tried to use his smashes judiciously to jump to a 9-5 lead early on before grabbing a four-point advantage at the breather.

Antonsen fought his way back to 14-14, riding on six points on the trot. The duo moved 14-14 to 16-16 before Sen managed to eke out a two-point lead at 18-16.

He kept his nerves and unleased a cross court smash to grab three match points. Antonsen saved one after an exciting rally but the Indian shut the door next to make it to the last 8.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

BADMINTON
Lakshya Sen wins Covid-hit India Open finals
BADMINTON
Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid
Sports
Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare
Sports
Srikanth assured of first medal, Sindhu crashes out of World Championships
Sports
Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
HEADLINE STORY
PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics
Sports
I have got a good draw but it’s not going to be easy:…
Sports
Sindhu falters at semifinals again at All England championships
Sports
All England Championships: Indonesia forced to withdraw after Covid-19 case on flight
Sports
Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final
Sports
Former doubles specialist Boe to coach Indian duo ahead of Tokyo Games
Sports
Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon downs Indian star PV Sindhu
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police flag concern over children involved in far-right terrorism
From stones to selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan
Bangladesh to ban ‘immoral character’ evidence in rape cases
Lakshaya Sen stuns world number three Antonsen
Record-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics
Modi promotes brotherhood as India celebrates Holi