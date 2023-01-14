Lakhman Arjan Vara, Conservative MP Shailesh Vara’s father, dies at 98: ‘A life well lived, full of love’

The senior Vara was born in Ranavav in the Indian state of Gujarat in 1924 and moved to Uganda with family in later years.

Lakhman Arjan Vara, the father of UK parliamentarian Shailesh Vara, passed away in London on January 10, 2023, at the age of 98.

By: Shubham Ghosh

Lakhman Arjan Vara, the father of Conservative parliamentarian Shailesh Vara, passed away in London on Tuesday (10).

He was 98.

He was born in Ranavav in Porbandar district of the western Indian state of Gujarat on September 7, 1924. The day of the funeral was yet to be known.

The Varas had moved to Uganda in Africa where Shailesh was born in 1960 but the family moved to the UK four years later.

The mourning family issued a note confirming the death of the senior Vara.

It said, “Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A divine soul who touched the lives of many with his beautiful smile, warmth, generosity and humility.

“A life well lived, full of love, affection and kindness; forever in our hearts.

“A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.”

The family also urged that its privacy be respected in the hour of grief.

It said, “The family asks that their privacy is respected at this time and that there are no home visits. Those wishing to express personal condolences should please attend the prathna sabha or funeral, details of which will follow.”

Shailesh Vara is a five-time parliamentarian from North West Cambridgeshire and has served in various government posts, including the secretary of state for Northern Ireland between July and September 2022.