Labour’s worker rights rethink cuts business cost bill, report says

Earlier estimates had put the annual cost of the reforms at as much as £5 billion

Labour worker rights rethink

UK businesses may face a far smaller bill from Labour’s flagship workers’ rights reforms

Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJan 09, 2026
A fresh government assessment suggests UK businesses may face a far smaller bill from Labour’s flagship workers’ rights reforms than first feared, after a series of concessions and delays were built into the plan.

Earlier estimates had put the annual cost of the reforms at as much as £5 billion.

But after Labour rolled back or softened several proposals, that figure has been recalculated at around £1 billion, an 80% reduction, according to figures cited by BBC.

The revised estimate reflects changes to the scope and timing of the reforms, as well as more clarity on how the new rules would be implemented, as reportedly stated in an official impact assessment.

What the law still promises

The Employment Rights Act, which passed in December, is expected to give workers access to sick pay and paternity leave from their first day at work, along with new protections for pregnant women and new mothers.

Other measures include guaranteed hours and expanded parental leave.

One of the most debated proposals, allowing workers to claim unfair dismissal from day one, was dropped late last year.

Instead, Labour plans to introduce enhanced protections after six months in a job, which is described as the bill’s most significant remaining change.

The reforms are also set to be phased in over several years, with many elements still subject to consultation and secondary legislation.

Who feels the pressure

According to the Department for Business and Trade, the package is expected to raise total employment costs by about 0.1%. Businesses in hospitality and retail are likely to be hit hardest, as cited in a government analysis.

The workers’ rights agenda has been a controversial part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s policy platform.

Businesses have warned, as quoted in news reports, that higher employment costs could hurt hiring and slow economic growth, especially alongside recent business-rates reforms announced in November.

Despite this, the impact assessment reportedly said the changes could slightly boost economic output, with gross domestic product expected to rise by 0.04% due to a larger labour supply. Employment levels are also projected to increase by 0.1%.

Doubts from business groups

Not everyone is convinced by the lower cost estimate. The British Chambers of Commerce reportedly said the £1 billion figure is “likely to be a massive underestimate”.

Its policy director, Kate Shoesmith, was quoted in a news report saying the assessment does not fully account for harder-to-measure costs, such as staff time spent understanding and implementing new processes

Support from unions

Trade unions, however, welcomed the findings. The Trades Union Congress said stronger rights at work could bring benefits for workers, employers and the wider economy, as quoted in reports.

Union leaders have also urged the government to move quickly on secondary legislation, warning that the final rules need to be tightly drafted to deliver the promised protections.

The Department for Business and Trade said the Employment Rights Act would “transform the world of work," adding, as quoted in a statement, that the reforms are expected to boost productivity, reduce staff turnover and improve living standards.

ArcelorMittal

The agreement is designed to help ArcelorMittal strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its French steel production

iStock

ArcelorMittal, EDF seal 18-year nuclear power supply deal in France

Highlights

  • EDF to allocate part of its nuclear fleet capacity to ArcelorMittal for 18 years.
  • First electricity deliveries began on 1 January 2026.
  • Deal supports low-carbon steel production, competitiveness and energy sovereignty.
ArcelorMittal and EDF have signed a Nuclear Power Production Allocation Contract (CAPN) to secure a long-term supply of low-carbon electricity for ArcelorMittal’s sites in France.
The agreement was signed on 26 December 2025 and represents a significant step in the steelmaker’s energy strategy in the country.

Under the contract, EDF will allocate a share of the capacity of its operating nuclear fleet to ArcelorMittal for a period of 18 years.

The arrangement follows a letter of intent signed by the two companies in January 2024 and aims to provide stable, competitive and low-carbon electricity to support industrial operations.

Keep ReadingShow less
