Website Logo
  • Friday, December 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

HEADLINE STORY

Labour opens six-point poll lead over Tories

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer responds to questions from journalists after delivering a statement on a proposed ban on second jobs for MPs on November 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR has taken a six-point lead over Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in a new poll showing the impact of alleged lockdown parties at the prime minister’s residence and tougher Covid measures.

Johnson faces charges of hypocrisy after he tightened restrictions in England days after a leaked video showed his staff laughing about a Downing Street party last year during a 2020 Christmas Covid-19 lockdown.

The survey by Survation for the Daily Mirror showed that 80 per cent of respondents said they had followed the story to some degree, with a majority taking a dim view of events.

The poll of 1,178 people carried out on Wednesday (8) and Thursday (9) put Labour on 40 per cent of the vote, up 1 percentage point, and Johnson’s Conservatives down 2 to 34 per cent.

Johnson’s government has come under increasing pressure in recent months, over its handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of Covid contracts, the costly refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street apartment and the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan.

Despite this, the Conservatives have largely retained a lead in opinion polls. Johnson also faces growing anger in his party, with a number of his lawmakers saying publicly on Thursday that they would not vote for Johnson’s new restrictions.

With cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant increasing, Johnson said on Wednesday that people in England should work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes for venues.

A vote in parliament on the measures is expected to be held next Tuesday (14), but it will likely pass with backing from Labour and other smaller parties.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
North Shropshire Tory candidate ‘ordered’ not to speak to media
HEADLINE STORY
Zidane Iqbal makes history as first British south Asian to play for Man United
HEADLINE STORY
Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India’s white-ball skipper
News
India’s Balkrishna Doshi to get 2022 Royal Gold Medal for architecture
NEWS
Sadiq Khan: BAME is a term of strength
News
EXCLUSIVE: As the Omicron variant spreads, front line doctors warn of the WORST…
News
Omicron surge: Johnson announces home-working, Covid passports in England
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
News
UK’s Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides’ alleged lockdown party
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2021
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tata firm partners with Lockheed to make F-21 aircraft wings
North Shropshire Tory candidate ‘ordered’ not to speak to media
Zidane Iqbal makes history as first British south Asian to…
India probes Boeing 737 Max mid-air emergency event
Community pharmacy sector ‘really is at breaking point’
Fighting back: Asian woman launches self-defence classes
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE