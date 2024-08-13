Labour MPs quit X, blame Musk for amplifying far-right voices

Musk has used social media to voice support for far-right views

FILE PHOTO: In this photo illustration the Twitter account of Elon Musk is seen on a mobile cellphone on April 21, 2023 in Knutsford, UK. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR MPs are increasingly abandoning X, formerly known as Twitter, over concerns that the platform has deteriorated under Elon Musk’s ownership, reported the Guardian.

This follows growing discontent about X’s role in spreading misinformation, particularly related to recent far-right-led riots in England and Northern Ireland.

Newly elected MPs expressed their unease on WhatsApp, citing the platform’s worsening state. Two Labour MPs have already deactivated their accounts, with one, Noah Law, leading the exodus. Others are exploring alternatives such as Threads, operated by Meta, and Bluesky, an open-source platform.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, has been embroiled in controversy.

His suggestion that riots in the UK indicated “civil war is inevitable” and his criticism of the government for not addressing misinformation have only intensified criticism of the platform. Musk’s actions have included reinstating controversial figures like Donald Trump and Tommy Robinson, further fuelled dissatisfaction.

Jess Phillips, a Home Office minister with over 700,000 followers on X, announced she would reduce her usage due to the platform’s “despotic” atmosphere. A government minister also indicated a reluctance to return to X, citing Musk’s handling of the platform.

Labour MP Josh Simons expressed concern over Musk’s impact on X’s algorithms, suggesting they have amplified extremist voices. Simons is exploring Bluesky as a viable alternative, while Lewis Atkinson, another Labour MP, has compiled a list of colleagues using Threads. He noted that diversifying platforms helps mitigate the influence of any single one.

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh, left X before the general election, citing the rapid decline of the platform. She stressed the unchecked spread of misinformation as a significant issue.

Recent unrest, fueled by false claims about a Muslim asylum-seeker, has prompted calls for stricter regulation of social media. Downing Street has suggested that stronger measures may be introduced if platforms do not address disinformation effectively.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle has been meeting with social media executives, with further discussions planned.

Despite the controversy, the government remains committed to using X as one of several channels to reach a broad audience. The prime minister’s spokesperson stressed that the focus is on implementing the Online Safety Act to enhance platform accountability.

Musk has used social media to voice support for far-right views and criticised legal actions against rioters, exacerbating tensions with UK authorities.