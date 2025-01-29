Skip to content
15 dead in stampede at India's Kumbh Mela

kumbh-stampede-reuters

A devotee crosses over a barricade, after a deadly stampede before the second 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath), at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeJan 29, 2025
AT LEAST 15 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela, India’s largest religious gathering, early Wednesday. The incident occurred when a crowd surged beyond a police cordon, leading to people being trampled.

Stampedes are a frequent risk at large religious events in India, including the Kumbh Mela, which is held every 12 years in Prayagraj and attracts tens of millions of devotees.

Pilgrims had gathered for a ritual bathing day when the crowd movement led to chaos. Some people who had been sitting or sleeping near the riverbanks told AFP they were caught in the rush.

"I was sitting near a barricade, and during the pushing and shoving, the entire crowd fell on top of me, trampling me as it moved forward," said 48-year-old pilgrim Renu Devi.

"When the crowd surged, elderly people and women were crushed, and no one came forward to help."

Rescue teams moved through the site, carrying victims past piles of clothes, shoes, and other belongings left behind. Police transported bodies on stretchers covered with thick blankets.

A doctor at a local hospital told AFP that "at least 15 people" had died, with dozens more injured. The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media. Officials have yet to confirm the exact death toll. The stampede took place around 1:00 am (1930 GMT Tuesday).

Prime minister Narendra Modi called the accident "extremely sad" and expressed his "deepest condolences" to the families of those who died. "I wish for the speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Many relatives gathered outside a large tent set up as a temporary hospital, waiting for updates.

'Please cooperate'

The Kumbh Mela is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, drawing millions of worshippers.

Wednesday was one of the holiest days of the festival, when saffron-clad saints lead devotees in ritual bathing at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

Officials moved through the festival grounds urging people to avoid the main bathing area. "We humbly request all devotees do not come to the main bathing spot," said a festival worker using a megaphone. "Please cooperate with security personnel."

The Uttar Pradesh state government said millions had already bathed in the river between midnight and early morning.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said medical workers were treating the injured and that the situation was "under control."

'Mismanagement'

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi blamed poor crowd management for the disaster.

"Mismanagement and the administration's special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident," he wrote on social media.

Railway official Manish Kumar said special train services for pilgrims had been affected by overcrowding at Prayagraj.

Some attendees decided to leave early. "I heard the news and saw the bathing site," said Sanjay Nishad. "My family got scared, so we're leaving."

Past tragedies

The Kumbh Mela, rooted in Hindu mythology, is one of the world's largest gatherings. Organisers estimate up to 400 million people will attend before the festival ends on 26 February.

Authorities had installed hundreds of surveillance cameras and drones to monitor crowd density and prevent accidents. However, stampedes have occurred in past years.

In 1954, more than 400 people were trampled or drowned at the festival. In 2013, 36 people died in a similar crush in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from AFP)

