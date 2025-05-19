Skip to content
Building fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17

Hyderabad fire

Firefighters carry a ladder outside of the building (blue-coloured) that caught fire in Hyderabad, India, May 18, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeMay 19, 2025
AT LEAST 17 people died in a fire that broke out in a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

The blaze started early Sunday morning in a three-storey building that houses a jewellery store.

According to a statement from the fire disaster response emergency and civil defence department in Telangana state, the call for help came in just after 6 am local time (00:30 GMT).

"The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors. Firefighting, search & rescue operations were carried out simultaneously," the statement said.

It also listed the names of the 17 individuals who died.

"The suspected cause of the fire is under investigation," it added.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his "deep grief" over the incident and announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (around $2,300) for the next of kin of each victim.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana," Modi said in a statement released by his office.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Fires are frequent in India due to weak enforcement of safety regulations, overcrowded buildings and poor construction practices.

Last month, a fire at a hotel in Kolkata killed at least 15 people. Some people escaped by climbing out of windows and onto the roof.

In a separate incident last year, at least 24 people died when a fire broke out at an amusement park arcade in the western state of Gujarat.

(With inputs from AFP)

building fire hyderabademergency response indiafire safety indiahyderabad firehyderabad jewellery store firehyderabad tragedyindia building fireindia fire incidentsindian fire deathsnarendra modi statementtelangana blazetelangana fire department

Lammy

Lammy also commented on India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying, 'We would urge all sides to meet their treaty obligations.'

Reuters

UK, US working to maintain India-Pakistan ceasefire: Lammy

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain is working with the United States to ensure the ceasefire between India and Pakistan holds, and to support confidence-building measures and dialogue between the two sides.

Speaking in Islamabad at the end of a two-day visit, Lammy said, “We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that we get an enduring ceasefire, to ensure that dialogue is happening and to work through with Pakistan and India how we can get to confidence and confidence-building measures between the two sides.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019.

ANI

Nirav Modi denied bail in UK as extradition to India remains pending

A UK court on Thursday denied bail to fugitive Indian diamond businessman Nirav Modi, who sought release while awaiting extradition to India. Modi cited potential threats to his life and said he would not attempt to flee Britain.

Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019. He left India in 2018 before details emerged of his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajnath Singh

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said, 'I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure.'

Reuters

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan loan over 'terror funding'

INDIA's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should reconsider its decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, alleging that Islamabad was using the funds to support terrorism.

"I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure," Singh told troops at an air force base in western India. "I believe any economic assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than funding terror."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sandhya R

Sandhya has been unable to afford repatriating the body to India or arranging a burial in the UK.

Kerala councillor in UK unable to afford husband's funeral, faces debt crisis

SANDHYA R, a 47-year-old councillor from Pala municipality in Kerala’s Kottayam district, has been working in London for the past nine months on a dependent visa after mounting debts forced her to seek work abroad.

Her situation worsened in April when her husband, Vinukumar, also 47, died of a suspected heart attack at his East Ham residence in the UK, Onmanorama reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajnath-Singh-Reuters

Addressing soldiers in Srinagar, Singh said, 'Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of IAEA.' (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India's defence minister says IAEA should monitor Pakistan’s nuclear weapons

INDIA's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take charge of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. His remarks came days after the two countries ended their most serious military confrontation in nearly three decades.

Addressing soldiers in Srinagar, Singh said, “Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of IAEA.”

Keep ReadingShow less
