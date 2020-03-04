Kudi Nu Nachne De: B-Town actresses come together to support Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium

It has become a trend now that every film has a promotional song. The tack is not a part of the film, but just to promote the movie and create a pre-release buzz, a promotional song is made.

Well, Irrfan Khan is all set to make his comeback with the film Angrezi Medium. However, because of his health, the actor won’t be promoting the film. So, our B-Town actresses have come together for a promotional song of Angrezi Medium titled Kudi Nu Nachne De.

The song is composed and sung by Sachin-Jigar, and even Vishal Dadlani has given his voice for the track. It’s a lively song and goes well with the film’s theme. Kudi Nu Nachne De features Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Madan.

T-Series took to Twitter to share the song with everyone. They posted, “Let your hair down & dance like nobody’s watching!💃🏻Sparkles #KudiNuNachneDe out now – http://bit.ly/KudiNuNachneDe #AngreziMedium in cinemas 13th March, 2020. @Irrfank #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania @itsBhushanKumar #DimpleKapadia.”

Well, we have to say that all the actresses have danced their hearts out in this song.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 release Hindi Medium. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kiku Sharda.

We are sure fans of Irrfan can’t wait to see him on the big screen again.