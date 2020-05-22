Krystle D’souza on lockdown and the release of her debut film Chehre

Krystle D’souza, one of the most popular actresses on Indian television, is a workaholic. She is finding it a little challenging to keep herself holed up inside her apartment in Mumbai amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But the actress has also had a great realization after spending almost two months under lockdown. “In this lockdown, I have realised that I love my own company,” she says.

The actress goes on to add, “Killing time has been challenging for me as usually we are all so busy with a lot of stuff, so how do you spend the day and not just on your phone. I have limited my social media usage to two hours a day and I check the news and updates only once a day. I am missing seeing my friends, though some of them live close by but I don’t want to take risks.”

Apart from enjoying her own company, Krystle is also devoting some time to writing poetry and watching content on OTT platforms. “I do connect with friends on video chats but there are days when I don’t talk to anyone,” she says. She is glad to spend time on household chores like cleaning and cooking. It keeps her mind occupies. “That is therapeutic and a good work out,” she points out.

After making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Fittrat, Krystle is awaiting the release of her debut Hindi film Chehre. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the mystery thriller is scheduled to release on 17th July, 2020. However, keeping in mind the current situation due to the pandemic, it seems highly unlikely that the movie will manage to stick to its release date.

Rumours have been rife lately that Chehre might premiere directly on an OTT platform. When asked about the same, Krystle says, “There is so much happening in the world, everyone is dealing with their own things, from migrant workers to COVID deaths. The release of the film is the last thing on anyone’s mind. Releasing films on OTT is new territory for everyone involved and no one knows what is better or worse. Today people are at home, so if they get fresh content, they would be only too glad to watch it and if films are ready, then maybe it is a good development. But as an actor, I have no money invested while producers do. There will always be more films being made after the lockdown. Indians love films and I see no harm in providing fresh content in these times,” she says in conclusion.