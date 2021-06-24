Krrish completes 15 years of its release, Hrithik Roshan hints at Krrish 4 happening soon

Hrithik Roshan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish completed 15 years of its release. The film also starred Rekha and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, it was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Krrish was a sequel to the 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya, and in 2013, the third instalment of the franchise Krrish 3 had hit the big screens. Well, fans of Hrithik have been waiting for Krrish 4, and the film was announced a couple of years ago, but it is yet to go on the floors.

However, Hrithik’s tweet about 15 Years of Krrish hinted that Krrish 4 might happen soon. He tweeted, “The past is done . Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4.”

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Krrish 4 will revolve around time travel and the makers are planning to get Jadoo (alien from Koi Mil Gaya) back in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

A source told the portal, “The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father’s equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4.”

Well, let’s hope that soon Krrish 4 starts rolling and we get to watch Hrithik on the big screen as the superhero.