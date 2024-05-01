  • Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

UK house prices unexpectedly drop again in April: Nationwide data

UK house prices fell by 0.4 per cent month-on-month, following a 0.2 per cent decrease in March, contrary to expectations of a 0.2 per cent increase

An aerial view above the rooftops of run down back to back terraced houses in the North of England

By: Vivek Mishra

UK house prices unexpectedly dropped again in April, according to data from mortgage lender Nationwide.

House prices fell by 0.4 per cent month-on-month, following a 0.2 per cent decrease in March, contrary to expectations of a 0.2 per cent increase according to a Reuters poll.

On an annual basis, house price growth decreased to 0.6 per cent from 1.6 per cent.

These figures indicate a moderation in the recent upturn in housing market activity, marked by a surge in mortgage approvals in March, reaching their highest level since September 2022.

“The slowdown likely reflects ongoing affordability pressures, with longer-term interest rates rising in recent months, reversing the steep fall seen around the turn of the year,” said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.

“House prices are now around 4% below the all-time highs recorded in the summer of 2022, after taking account of seasonal effects,” he said.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

News
UK reports sharp drop in student dependents after visa crackdown
News
Who is Dhruv Rathee and why has he been in the news recently?
News
April recorded as the hottest month in Bangladesh
Uncategorized
Delhi schools evacuated after email bomb threat hoax
News
Irish police dismantle asylum seekers’ ‘tent city’ in Dublin
News
Local elections could determine fate of Conservative party
News
First asylum seeker sent to Rwanda
UK
Tightening of disability benefits system on cards
UK
Hope for Sunak as poll shows Tory momentum in mayoral contests
News
King Charles resumes public duties; visits cancer centre
News
Minorities and women less likely to report workplace bullying, study finds
News
Ex-England cricketer Panesar to contest election for Workers party

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW