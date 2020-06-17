Kriti Sanon: If you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving

Yesterday, Kriti Sanon had posted a heartfelt note on Instagram about Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had worked with the actor in 2017 release Raabta, and there were reports that the two were dating each other.

Well, after a post yesterday for Sushant, Kriti has posted a note today in which she has blasted on media, spoken about the fake social media posts, and lot a more. The actress captioned the post as, “There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind.. A LOT! But for now this is all i wanna say!🙏🏻”

While talking about the posts on social media, Kriti has written, “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new ‘Real’ world.. and the Real world has become ‘Fake’.”

The actress also wrote about how insensitive media is, “Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying “madam sheesha neeche karo no” to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral…Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! 1 request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don’t forget that.” Kriti has also mentioned that blind articles should be banned as it might affect someone’s mind.

Kriti in the note has also written, “We need to stop phrases like “ladke nahi rote”, “aise nahi rote”, “don’t cry, be strong”.. Crying is not a sign of weakness.”

Well, we quite agree with what Kriti has written in the note.

If you are affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, contact Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 or see https://www.samaritans.org/.