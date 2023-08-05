Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 05, 2023
Krishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Strictly Come Dancing has announced Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy as the fourth celebrity contestant for its much-awaited 21st series.

Produced by BBC Studios, the popular dance show will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

The news was revealed on Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman’s show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

“I am surprised, delighted, and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude,” Guru-Murthy said in a statement.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation,” he added.

Krishnan is best known for being the lead anchor for Channel 4 News. He also reports the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosts live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums, and major crises. He won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for Best Network Presenter in 2022.

Guru-Murthy joins Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington and Bad Education star Layton Williams. The 2023 lineup also includes actor-singer Layton Williams and Rip-Off Britain presenter Angela Rippon, who is set to be the show’s oldest contestant at 78.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course. The 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

