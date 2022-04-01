Krishnan Guru-Murthy becomes Channel 4 News lead anchor

FILE PHOTO: Krishnan Guru-Murthy talks to young people who have achieved their Gold Awards during a ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the gardens at Buckingham Palace on May 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

KRISHNAN GURU-MURTHY has been promoted as Channel 4 News lead anchor, replacing veteran newsreader Jon Snow, according to media reports.

Guru-Murthy, 51, will assume the new role in London having first joined the programme, produced by ITN, in 1998.

Snow, 74, retired from Channel 4 News on December 23, after a record-beating 32 years at the station.

“I’m delighted to be the new main anchor. #C4News is the best team in TV and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Guru-Murthy, currently stationed in Ukraine to report on the Russian invasion, wrote on Twitter.

“A nice night to be heading home after 3 weeks in Ukraine. It’s a great new configuration of the team by editor Esme.”

Since joining the team in 1998, Guru-Murthy has fronted big events from the Omagh bombing, 9/11, the Mumbai attacks, to special war reports from Syria, Yemen and Gaza. Having covered five British general elections he does special political shows for Channel 4 such as the “Ask the Chancellors” debate.

He also reports for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and commentates on major live events for Channel 4 such as the Paralympics Ceremonies. He also anchors controversial programmes outside the news including the first live televised Autopsy.

In podcasting, Guru-Murthy fronts Channel 4 News’ show Ways to Change the World in which he interviews one guest about a seismic event that transformed their life.

His TV career began at the age of 18 presenting youth television for the BBC. He went on to present, report and produce a variety of programmes from Newsround to Newsnight.

His colleagues Cathy Newman and Matt Frei have also been given new positions. Newman will become Channel 4 News Investigations Editor, while Frei will be the main foreign presenter.