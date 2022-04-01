Website Logo
  • Friday, April 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Krishnan Guru-Murthy becomes Channel 4 News lead anchor

FILE PHOTO: Krishnan Guru-Murthy talks to young people who have achieved their Gold Awards during a ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the gardens at Buckingham Palace on May 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

KRISHNAN GURU-MURTHY has been promoted as Channel 4 News lead anchor, replacing veteran newsreader Jon Snow, according to media reports.

Guru-Murthy, 51, will assume the new role in London having first joined the programme, produced by ITN, in 1998.

Snow, 74, retired from Channel 4 News on December 23, after a record-beating 32 years at the station.

“I’m delighted to be the new main anchor. #C4News is the best team in TV and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Guru-Murthy, currently stationed in Ukraine to report on the Russian invasion, wrote on Twitter.

“A nice night to be heading home after 3 weeks in Ukraine. It’s a great new configuration of the team by editor Esme.”

Since joining the team in 1998, Guru-Murthy has fronted big events from the Omagh bombing, 9/11, the Mumbai attacks, to special war reports from Syria, Yemen and Gaza. Having covered five British general elections he does special political shows for Channel 4 such as the “Ask the Chancellors” debate.

He also reports for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and commentates on major live events for Channel 4 such as the Paralympics Ceremonies. He also anchors controversial programmes outside the news including the first live televised Autopsy.

In podcasting, Guru-Murthy fronts Channel 4 News’ show Ways to Change the World in which he interviews one guest about a seismic event that transformed their life.

His TV career began at the age of 18 presenting youth television for the BBC. He went on to present, report and produce a variety of programmes from Newsround to Newsnight.

His colleagues Cathy Newman and Matt Frei have also been given new positions. Newman will become Channel 4 News Investigations Editor, while Frei will be the main foreign presenter.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Russia is ‘unreliable’, US warns India; no ‘red line’ for oil imports
UK
NHS: Nearly 900 patients with type 1 diabetes benefit from ‘artificial pancreas’
INDIA
Russia praises ‘friend’ India, hopes to bypass sanctions
PAKISTAN
Pakistan minister claims ‘plot to kill Imran Khan reported’
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan slams US for ‘meddling in Pakistan politics’
News
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests
INDIA
Truss calls for stronger ties during India visit
News
Victim calls Imran Ahmad Khan MP “a child molester” during trial
SRI LANKA
Plenty of fish but no catch as Sri Lanka economic crisis bites
PAKISTAN
Pakistani Taliban announce Ramadan offensive against security forces
News
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
News
Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost luggage
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
De Kock delighted with Super Giants’ first IPL win
Krishnan Guru-Murthy becomes Channel 4 News lead anchor
With WIPL, India is going to be unbeatable in 10…
‘Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: studies
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan’s highest ODI…
Lewis stars as Lucknow down IPL champions Chennai