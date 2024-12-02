  • Monday, December 02, 2024
Krish Arora, 10, with IQ higher than Einstein excels in maths and music

He has also become a mentor to his classmates in primary school, assisting with maths and piano lessons.

Krish Arora recently scored 162 on an IQ test, surpassing Einstein’s estimated score, and has been accepted into Mensa, the high-IQ society. (Photo: X/@mrshelby101)

By: EasternEye

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Hounslow, West London, has been recognised as a child genius with an IQ higher than Albert Einstein’s.

Krish Arora recently scored 162 on an IQ test, surpassing Einstein’s estimated score, and has been accepted into Mensa, the high-IQ society, according to Metro.

Krish, who will begin studying at Queen Elizabeth’s School, a top grammar school, this September, described his 11-plus exams as “too easy,” achieving 100 per cent in maths.

He has also become a mentor to his classmates in primary school, assisting with maths and piano lessons.

His mother, Mauli Arora, said the family noticed his extraordinary abilities when he was four, recalling how he completed a maths book involving decimal divisions before his fourth birthday. “He excels at everything he does,” she told Metro.

An accomplished pianist, Krish has reached grade 7 after mastering four grades in six months and has competed against older students, winning several musical contests. He is also listed on the Trinity College of Music’s “hall of fame” for his achievements.

Chess is another of his passions. His parents hired a chess coach, whom he now frequently defeats. His father, Nischal Arora, said Krish will soon begin competing in tournaments.

Krish spends his free time solving puzzles and crosswords, watching the show Young Sheldon, and honing his skills in various fields. His ultimate ambition is to become a mathematician.

