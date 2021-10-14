Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

CRICKET

Kolkata beat Delhi in thrilling finish to reach third IPL final

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win in qualifier 2. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

By: Sattwik Biswal

VENKATESH IYER struck a fluent half-century as Kolkata Knight Riders overcame a late wobble to reach the Indian Premier League final with a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier in Sharjah on Wednesday (13).

They will take on Chennai Super Kings in the title clash on Friday (15).

Set 136 for victory, Kolkata looked to be easing towards victory thanks to fine knocks from openers Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) before five quick wickets forced a thrilling finish.

With seven needed off the last over, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine off successive deliveries but Rahul Tripathi (12 not out) hit the off-spinner over his head for six to guide his side home with a ball to spare.

Delhi were made to pay for a costly drop in the fifth over when Kagiso Rabada grassed a caught-and-bowled chance off Iyer, who hit four fours and three sixes in his third fifty in this season’s IPL.

Earlier, Delhi struggled for momentum after being put into bat on a slow pitch, losing regular wickets following a brisk opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Prithvi Shaw (18).

Varun Chakravarthy (2-26) and Lockie Ferguson (1-26) kept the scoring in check and it took a late flourish from Shreyas Iyer (30 not out), who finished the innings off with a six, to propel Delhi to a modest 135-5.

Delhi, last season’s runners-up, had been top of the table after the group stage, only to lose two matches in a row in the playoffs to miss out on a finals berth.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
England eye T20 World Cup glory without talisman Stokes
Sports
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Sports
Pakistan to summon spirit of 2009 for T20 title, says Afridi
IPL 2021
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after Bangalore’s IPL exit
CRICKET
England players ‘desperate’ to go to Australia for Ashes, says Woakes
CRICKET
Australia’s Test against Afghanistan ‘likely to be postponed’
CRICKET
Covid committee to decide on T20 World Cup matches, says ICC
Sports
Akila Dananjaya among 4 changes in Sri Lanka’s T20 squad
CRICKET
England name strong squad for Ashes tour
CRICKET
Golf and beach okayed for England cricketers on Ashes tour
CRICKET
England give conditional approval for Ashes tour to Australia
IPL 2021
Rohit rues inconsistent Mumbai as Kolkata snatch playoff berth
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Vicky Kaushal on the impact of stepping into the shoes…
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, cites Taliban interference
England eye T20 World Cup glory without talisman Stokes
UK young adults face ‘cost of living crisis’, says study
Kolkata beat Delhi in thrilling finish to reach third IPL…
Reliance was interested in merger with Zee but dropped proposal