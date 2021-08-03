Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 425,195
Total Cases 31,726,507
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 30,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 425,195
Total Cases 31,726,507
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 30,549

CRICKET

Kohli says more players could follow Stokes’ mental health example

India captain Virat Kohli (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA captain Virat Kohli believes more players could follow the example of England allrounder Ben Stokes unless gaps are created in a congested global fixture schedule.

Stokes is missing the upcoming five-Test series against India starting at Trent Bridge on Wednesday (4) while he takes an indefinite break from the game to “prioritise his mental health” amid the strain of playing top-level sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

India go into the campaign having had several weeks rest, barring one tour match, since losing the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton in June.

Star batsman Kohli, like Stokes a multi-format international playing for one of the world’s most in-demand teams, was glad to get off the treadmill, telling a conference call on Tuesday: “This break was important because you get little time to switch off.

“And also because you recently saw Stokes took a break from cricket and we have been operating in a bubble in the last one-and-a-half-years.

“It is not easy and periodic breaks like these are important in my opinion, to take people away from the game and bring them back refreshed.

“In the current environment it is a stressful job to be a captain and manage a team and on top of that you confine a player to a bubble then things become complicated.

“So I think these periodic breaks are important going ahead for cricket and cricketers, because otherwise it will be difficult to maintain the quality of cricket.

“So like he (Stokes) took a break, many more players will take a break in the future at some stage. They can get tired due to the bubble life.

“How important was the break to us? – we understand now as we go fresh into this series. We are going in with an exciting mindset and feel we are good to go for the five Tests.”

India have won just two of their last 14 Tests in England but Kohli said: “For us, it’s all about wanting tough cricket and wanting to win in conditions which are not ours.”

Kohli – without a Test hundred in nearly two years – is, however, one of several India players who have previously toured England.

“Look, you can have all the experience in the world. It all boils down to execution in crunch moments,” he said.

The 32-year-old, who averages over 52 in his 92 Tests, added: “I’ve loved every moment of it.

“In my opinion, you cannot play at this level for a long period of time if you’re not literally wanting to be in situations which are absolutely opposite of what your comfort zone is.”

‘We can bowl them out’

Kohli’s pacemen may enjoy English conditions as much the hosts’ attack.

India certainly got the better of England’s batsmen during a 3-1 series win at home to Joe Root’s side earlier this year on largely spin-friendly pitches.

“That all depends on the batsman who are walking out, how much scarring they carry with them,” Kohli said.

“I can vouch for the fact that we definitely have the ability to bowl them out on a consistent basis.”

Meanwhile, Kohli insisted he had no interest in joining Ajit Wadekar (1971), Kapil Dev (1986) and Rahul Dravid (2007) as a series-winning India captain in England just for its own sake.

“We are going to play with the same passion, same commitment, same belief that we play every series with,” he said.

“Few series matter more than some others. I don’t really believe in these things, because then you are really, picking and choosing what you want to do.

“And that’s not being honest to the game, in my opinion.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Bangladesh claim first T20 win over Australia
CRICKET
Anderson ‘excited’ to go up against Kohli again
Sports
England’s tour of Bangladesh put off to 2023
CRICKET
Gavaskar says team can look for someone else if they don’t trust Pujara’s method
Sports
Sangakkara sympathises with Stokes over mental health break
Sports
India’s Agarwal ruled out of first England Test after head injury
Sports
Matthew Wade to lead Australia against Bangladesh
Sports
Isuru Udana quits Sri Lanka team after pay row with board
Sports
Sri Lanka bans three stars for one year over Covid breach
CRICKET
Stokes takes indefinite break over ‘mental well-being’
CRICKET
Chahal, Krishnappa to stay back in Sri Lanka after testing Covid positive
CRICKET
Greg Chappell unsympathetic towards England’s Ashes quarantine concerns
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dev Patel recalls how being called “ugly” at the beginning…
Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next
John Abraham nabs rights to remake Malayalam film Nayattu in…
Richa Chadha onboards Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming show Heera Mandi
Better accommodate women who experienced miscarriage, urge campaigners
Bangladesh claim first T20 win over Australia