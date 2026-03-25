Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spotted together in Tokyo as rumours gather pace

Highlights

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seen together in Tokyo during spring break

Hamilton joins Kardashian, her children and wider family on Japan trip

Reports suggest the pair are growing closer beyond a casual connection

Tokyo trip adds to speculation

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been spotted together in Tokyo, adding momentum to ongoing speculation about their relationship.

According to sources, the Formula One driver joined Kardashian and her three younger children for a spring break holiday in Japan. The group includes Saint, Chicago and Psalm, while her eldest daughter North was not mentioned as part of the trip.

Also travelling with them is Khloé Kardashian, accompanied by her children, True and Tatum, turning the visit into a wider family outing.

A growing connection

The Tokyo sighting follows weeks of public appearances and online exchanges that have kept the pair in focus. Sources suggest Hamilton has built a rapport with Kardashian’s family, with one describing him as “easygoing” and well-received by those around her.

The same source indicated that, despite demanding schedules, the two have made time to see each other and that the connection goes beyond something casual. Kardashian is said to be taking things gradually, while remaining interested in where the relationship may lead.

Interest in their dynamic intensified after Hamilton left a flirty emoji comment on Kardashian’s social media post following the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month.

A pattern of shared appearances

Their Tokyo trip follows a series of sightings across different locations. The pair were reportedly seen together in Paris in February, followed by a visit to Arizona in early March, where they were photographed near Lake Powell.

They were also spotted at Super Bowl LX in February, further fuelling speculation. At the time, sources noted a sense of familiarity between them, pointing out that they have known each other for years.

Kardashian, who shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West, is said to be approaching the situation with caution. Insiders suggest she enjoys Hamilton’s company and feels at ease around him.

While neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, their continued appearances together, now extending to a family holiday, have kept attention firmly on what appears to be an evolving bond.