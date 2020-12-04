Kiara Advani to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s production venture Karram Kurram

Murtuza Iqbal







Kiara Advani is on a roll. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Indoo Ki Jawani, and also has films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo in her kitty. And now, she has also been roped in to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s production venture Karram Kurram.

Interestingly, this film is based on the popular FMCG chain of Lijjat Papads. Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Karram Kurram will be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted Ashutosh in the past.

The movie will narrate the journey of a woman who started a women’s co-operative organization to bring together six other housewives to earn for their households. While we have seen many biopics, it will be interesting to watch a story of a brand that has been one of the biggest FMCG brands in India.







Meanwhile, Kiara is currently busy shooting for JugJugg Jeeyo, but reportedly the shooting of the film has been put on hold after Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor were tested positive for Covid-19. The actress simultaneously is promoting her film Indoo Ki Jawani which is slated to hit the big screens on 11th December 2020.

After Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani will be the second Bollywood film to get a theatrical release. It will be interesting to see what response the film will get.











