Kiara Advani running ahead in the race to romance Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

By: Mohnish Singh







Film enthusiasts had thought that Hrithik Roshan would sign at least a few films after the humongous success of WAR (2019). However, it has been more than a year since Yash Raj Films’ action caper took the box-office by storm, but the superstar is yet to reveal what he is working on next.

While news about him making his digital debut with a Hotstar Specials show is doing the rounds constantly, there is no official word to confirm the same. Meanwhile, insiders reveal that Krrish 4 is the only film that the superstar is committed to currently.

According to reports, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has finished writing the script. He has approached a few top actresses to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the big-ticket superhero flick. Reportedly, Kiara Advani is running ahead in the race to bag the plum project.







“Kiara Advani is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4. There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up. Kiara was the obvious choice because she is not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her on-screen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is looking forward to the theatrical release of her next film Indoo Ki Jawani, directed by Abir Sengupta. Also starring Aditya Seal in an important role, the coming-of-age film is scheduled to enter cinemas on 11th December, 2020. The actress was last seen in horror-comedy Laxmii (2020).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.











