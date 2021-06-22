Khan postpones his visit to Britain

By: SwatiRana
PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Britain due to the Covid-19 pandemic that was scheduled for the first week of July, a media report said.
“The premier’s visit to the UK would be rescheduled after taking into consideration several important factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic,” a source told the Express Tribune on Monday (21).
“The British government wanted to limit Khan’s visit to the cricket match and a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.
“However, Khan had expressed his interest in several activities during the visit “which could not be fulfilled due to Covid-19 pandemic,” the sources added.
During a telephone discussion on June 7, Johnson invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit the UK.
Earlier, sources told the Express Tribune that the prime minister’s visit might take place alongside the Pakistan cricket team’s tour of England in July to play three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).