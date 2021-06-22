Khan postpones his visit to Britain

Pakistan’s prime minster Imran Khan (Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Britain due to the Covid-19 pandemic that was scheduled for the first week of July, a media report said.

“The premier’s visit to the UK would be rescheduled after taking into consideration several important factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic,” a source told the Express Tribune on Monday (21).

“The British government wanted to limit Khan’s visit to the cricket match and a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

“However, Khan had expressed his interest in several activities during the visit “which could not be fulfilled due to Covid-19 pandemic,” the sources added.

During a telephone discussion on June 7, Johnson invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit the UK.