Website Logo
  • Friday, September 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,009
Total Cases 33,174,954
Today's Fatalities 260
Today's Cases 34,973
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,009
Total Cases 33,174,954
Today's Fatalities 260
Today's Cases 34,973

FEATURES

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: the defiant ‘mass murderer’ of 9/11

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed (Photo Courtesy of FBI/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

When Americans honor the nearly 3,000 killed in the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on the 20th anniversary on Saturday, a grim shadow will lurk in the background, that of attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who has yet to be tried and convicted for the heinous crime.

Mohammed, who boasted to interrogators of designing and managing the 9/11 plot sits in a cell in a high-security camp on the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He has been here for 15 years, as the attempt to hold him accountable in a US military war court plods on in fits and starts, stuck on whether his being tortured by the CIA renders his boastful confessions inadmissible.

He remains, after the now-dead Osama Bin Laden, the most reviled figure tied to the 9/11 attacks.

Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent who investigated the attacks, calls Mohammed a “wild-eyed killer” whose “demented” plotting set him apart from others in Al-Qaeda.

– Imagination and managerial skills –

Most people know him by the photograph taken of his capture, his thick body clothed in a nightshirt, wearing a thick moustache and disheveled hair.

Appearing in the Guantanamo military courtroom for the first time in over 18 months this week, Mohammed was thinner, with a long, greying red-dyed beard, wearing more traditional Pakistani dress.

He walked in easily, chatting with a fellow defendant in the death-penalty case, and knelt on a small carpet between the tables for prayers.

The official 9/11 Commission report and a Senate report about the CIA’s torture program describe the 56-year-old “KSM” as a capable and bloodthirsty lieutenant of bin Laden.

A Pakistani citizen, he was raised in Kuwait. He learned English well enough to study mechanical engineering at a US university.

By the time he graduated in 1986, he was already a Muslim hard-liner.

Working for the Qatar government in the early 1990s, Mohammed appears to have been inspired to action by a nephew, Ramzi Yousef, who undertook the bombing of New York’s World Trade Center in 1993. After that, the two joined hands with a plan to blow up US-bound jetliners flying from the Philippines.

Yousef was arrested in Pakistan after the first attempt failed, while Mohammed lay low in Qatar before relocating to Pakistan in 1996 to evade a US search.

It was then that he first proposed the 9/11 attacks to bin Laden.

“Highly educated and equally comfortable in a government office or a terrorist safehouse, KSM applied his imagination, technical aptitude, and managerial skills to hatching and planning an extraordinary array of terrorist schemes,” the 9/11 Commission report said.

– Waterboarding –

After the attacks, Mohammed was captured in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in March 2003 and taken by the CIA to a black site in Poland for interrogation.

Over four weeks, he was subjected to waterboarding 183 times, as well as to sleep deprivation, repeated slamming against a wall, “rectal rehydration,” and other harsh techniques.

The Senate report described him as deeply resistant, frustrating interrogators with lies and fabrications, while giving up relatively general information.

But following his transfer to Guantanamo in September 2006, he proudly confessed to the military court and compared himself to George Washington, fighting to escape oppression.

“I was responsible for the 9/11 operation, from A to Z,” he said.

He also claimed responsibility for 30 other operations, including Al-Qaeda-linked bombings in Bali and Kenya, and said he personally murdered the kidnapped US journalist Daniel Pearl, who was beheaded in Pakistan in 2002.

The 9/11 report called his plotting “theater, a spectacle of destruction with KSM as the self-cast star — the superterrorist.”

But the length of the proceedings may have worn him down.

In 2017, Mohammed’s lawyers were in discussions to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. That deal never developed, reportedly because of opposition high in the government.

– ‘Legendary figure’ –

In the court this week, Mohammed appeared confident and unapologetic, animatedly talking to his attorneys, defying the judge’s requirement to wear a mask, and waving to two journalists in the glassed-in viewing gallery at the back of the court.

Attorneys say he almost certainly knows of the Taliban recapturing control of Afghanistan, hailed as a great victory by Al-Qaeda.

“He is definitely considered as a legendary figure and one of the masterminds behind 9/11,” Tore Hamming, a Danish specialist on militant Islam, told AFP.

“That said, it is not like KSM is often discussed, but occasionally he features in written and visual productions,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FEATURES
Peaceophobia: How car culture is escapism for young Asians
FEATURES
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
FEATURES
With Assam silk and trees, Indians fight climate change and trafficking
FEATURES
Bangladeshi women try on rare leadership roles for a fairer fashion future
FEATURES
What is the Daesh threat in Afghanistan?
FEATURES
Churchill: Separating the man from the myth
FEATURES
Kerala’s Covid-19 lessons for India and Modi’s government
FEATURES
Hetain Patel: Artist’s film trilogy seeks to ‘occupy mainstream space’
HEADLINE STORY
In Indian Kashmir, few now dare to speak out
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan to expect new US chasm as Taliban win
FEATURES
Sharia law around the world
FEATURES
‘Ticket to work’: Indian state brings vaccines to migrant workers’ doorstep
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: the defiant ‘mass murderer’ of 9/11
What the cricket world is saying after England-India Test cancellation
ECB chief Harrison says IPL not to blame for India…
India, US to explore opportunities in emerging fuels
Sarah Gilbert says Covid booster not needed for all
Fears over Muslim burial sites shortage in Sheffield