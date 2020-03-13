KGF: Chapter 2 to hit theatres on October 23

After keeping fans on tenterhooks for months on end, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have finally announced the official release date of the movie. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 which was one of the most successful films of 2018.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur, the hugely anticipated gangster drama is scheduled to enter theatres on October 23, 2020. The film will be arriving in cinemas on the occasion of Dussehra.

Apart from raking in huge moolah in Kannada, KGF: Chapter 1 was a massive success in several other languages as well. Just like its predecessor, the sequel will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam also.

After the huge success of KGF: Chapter 1, the audience is really looking forward to its sequel which will hit the marquee on 23rd October. The makers took to Twitter to make the official announcement regarding the release date of the film.

KGF: Chapter 2 began production in March 2019. After filming some portions near Bangalore, the team kick-start the next schedule in Kolar Gold Fields in August 2019. Yash, who is sweating it out in the gym for the past eight months, will be seen flaunting his six-pack in the climax of the movie.

Sanjay Dutt is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, while Raveena Tandon has also been roped in to essay a major role. Srinidhi Shetty, who was seen in KGF: Chapter 1, has paired up with Yash in the sequel as well.

KGF: Chapter 2 rolls into theatres on 23rd October, 2020.