  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Kevin Spacey due in London court on Thursday to face sexual offense charges: Police

Spacey said in response he was “disappointed” with the decision, but promised to voluntarily appear in the UK to defend himself.

Kevin Spacey (Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual assault and will appear before a court in London later this week, police said on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the 62-year-old actor would appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 0900 GMT on Thursday to face four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Prosecutors announced last month that they had authorised charges against the two-time Oscar winner, who was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey said in response he was “disappointed” with the decision, but promised to voluntarily appear in the UK to defend himself.

He said in a statement to the Good Morning America TV show that he was confident of proving his innocence.

Allegations against Spacey first emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry.

That prompted an investigation by the Met and a review by The Old Vic of Spacey’s time in charge there.

Reporting restrictions are in place that prevent the media going into detail about the charges to avoid prejudicing a jury at any trial.

The Met has said that the first two charges of sexual assault date from March 2005 in London, and concern the same man, who is now in his 40s.

The third is alleged to have happened in London in August 2008 against a man who is now in his 30s.

Spacey has also been charged “with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” against the same man.

The fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire, western England, in April 2013 against a third man, who is now in his 30s.

None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law.

