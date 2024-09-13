  • Friday, September 13, 2024
News

India’s Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal in graft case

Kejriwal’s release is expected to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it gears up for regional elections next month in Haryana state.

Kejriwal and his party, AAP, deny all allegations, calling the cases ‘politically motivated.’ (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA’s Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to opposition leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, leading to his release nearly six months after his arrest.

Kejriwal’s release is expected to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it gears up for regional elections next month in Haryana, where the party seeks to gain ground, and in Delhi early next year.

Kejriwal was initially arrested in March by India’s financial crime agency, just weeks before national elections, over alleged irregularities in Delhi’s liquor policy.

Though he was granted bail in that case in July, he remained in detention after being arrested by federal police a month earlier in connection with a graft case involving the same policy.

Kejriwal and his party, AAP, deny all allegations, calling the cases “politically motivated.”

In its decision, Justice Surya Kant cited concerns over “liberty” and said “prolonged incarceration” could not be justified.

The two-judge bench was divided on Kejriwal’s appeal challenging his arrest. Justice Kant found the arrest lawful, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said the timing raised significant concerns. Bhuyan stated that the federal police “must not only be above board but must also be seen to remain so” in a democracy, emphasising the importance of public perception.

Following the verdict, AAP said in a statement, “Truth can be troubled, but not defeated.”

Opposition parties have been pushing for Kejriwal’s release, claiming his arrest was aimed at undermining their chances in upcoming elections, a charge denied by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Other nations, including the US, have called for a “fair” and impartial trial in Kejriwal’s case.

The BJP stated on Friday that the court’s decision to grant bail does not imply Kejriwal’s innocence.

(With inputs from Reuters)

