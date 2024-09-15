Starmer accused of rule breach over clothing donations to wife: Report

Starmer’s official list of financial interests includes donations from Waheed Alli such as multiple pairs of glasses, work clothes, and accommodation.

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria board a plane at Stansted Airport in Essex as they head to Washington DC to attend a Nato summit on July 9, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer has reportedly breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare that a wealthy businessman and Labour Party donor purchased expensive clothing for his wife, Victoria, according to the Sunday Times.

The report states that Starmer, who has been in power since July, is under investigation for “neglecting to disclose” that Labour donor Waheed Alli paid for a personal shopper, clothing, and alterations for his wife.

Starmer’s official list of financial interests, as published on Parliament’s website, includes donations from Alli such as multiple pairs of glasses, work clothes, and accommodation. However, the newspaper reported that the clothing bought for his wife was not initially declared.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, in a statement to Reuters, said that Starmer and his team had sought advice from authorities upon taking office and believed they had complied with the rules. “However, following further interrogation this month, we’ve declared further items,” the spokesperson added.

Alli, a British media entrepreneur and former chairman of online fashion retailer ASOS, has been a long-time supporter of the Labour Party.

The House of Commons’ code of conduct requires members of Parliament to declare any financial interests that could reasonably be seen as influencing their work. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party has called for a full investigation into what they describe as “apparent serious breaches of parliamentary rules.”

(With inputs from Reuters)