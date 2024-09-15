  • Sunday, September 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Starmer accused of rule breach over clothing donations to wife: Report

Starmer’s official list of financial interests includes donations from Waheed Alli such as multiple pairs of glasses, work clothes, and accommodation.

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria board a plane at Stansted Airport in Essex as they head to Washington DC to attend a Nato summit on July 9, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer has reportedly breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare that a wealthy businessman and Labour Party donor purchased expensive clothing for his wife, Victoria, according to the Sunday Times.

The report states that Starmer, who has been in power since July, is under investigation for “neglecting to disclose” that Labour donor Waheed Alli paid for a personal shopper, clothing, and alterations for his wife.

Starmer’s official list of financial interests, as published on Parliament’s website, includes donations from Alli such as multiple pairs of glasses, work clothes, and accommodation. However, the newspaper reported that the clothing bought for his wife was not initially declared.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, in a statement to Reuters, said that Starmer and his team had sought advice from authorities upon taking office and believed they had complied with the rules. “However, following further interrogation this month, we’ve declared further items,” the spokesperson added.

Alli, a British media entrepreneur and former chairman of online fashion retailer ASOS, has been a long-time supporter of the Labour Party.

The House of Commons’ code of conduct requires members of Parliament to declare any financial interests that could reasonably be seen as influencing their work. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party has called for a full investigation into what they describe as “apparent serious breaches of parliamentary rules.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Starmer, Biden delay decision on Ukraine’s long-range missile use
News

Rotherham child abuse: Seven jailed for 106 years
HEADLINE STORY

‘Increased inclusion at board level has moral and economic benefits’
HEADLINE STORY

Umar Mahmood, teenager from Flintoff’s show dies in car crash
News

India’s veteran Left leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72
HEADLINE STORY

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmys in 2024
HEADLINE STORY

After riots, community leaders urge Starmer to build a united Britain
News

Tories need new leaders who can get voters excited again: Katie Lam
News

Tan Dhesi elected chair of Defence Committee
News

Decentralisation of power can solve UK’s growing social problems: Report
News

Starmer warns NHS must reform or die, unveils 10-year plan
News

Port Talbot to cut 2,500 jobs despite £500m funding
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Keir Starmer-Victoria Starmer accused of rule breach over clothing donations to wife:…
Aditi Anand’s exhibition honours ‘human stories’ of migrants
Teacher cleared of racism charge over ‘coconut placard’
Rick Ramoutar rules as Chutney Soca Monarch
Starmer, Biden delay decision on Ukraine’s long-range missile use
Gunfight in Kashmir kills two Indian soldiers