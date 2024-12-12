KC Sidhu found guilty of misconduct over hotel room incident

Navjot “Jo” Sidhu KC, 58, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal for inviting an aspiring barrister to spend the night in his hotel room during a criminal trial.
The tribunal unanimously ruled that Sidhu’s invitation to the paralegal, who was on work experience with him, was “entirely of a sexual nature and entirely inappropriate in all the circumstances,” The Times reported.
He was also found guilty of misconduct for changing into pyjamas, insisting she sleep in his bed, placing pillows between them as a barrier, and engaging in sexual activity.
Sidhu faced 28 charges initially, but 18 were dismissed in earlier hearings. Of the remaining 10 charges, seven were dismissed, the newspaper reported.
The allegations concerned two aspiring female barristers, neither of whom has been named.
Sidhu admitted to relationships with the women but claimed they were consensual and unrelated to his professional role.
One of the women told the tribunal she had repeatedly expressed her unwillingness to engage in sexual activity, adding that Sidhu kissed her and touched her against her wishes.
Sidhu’s lawyers had argued for the case to be heard privately, but the tribunal rejected the request.
Called to the Bar in 1993 and promoted to QC in 2012, Sidhu previously led the Criminal Bar Association and played a role in advocating for diversity in the legal profession.
Nick Brett, Sidhu’s solicitor, stated that most of the charges brought by the Bar Standards Board had failed and that Sidhu would consider appealing the findings.