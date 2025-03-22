Katherine Ryan diagnosed with skin cancer again after doctors reassured her

Katherine Ryan has once again faced a skin cancer diagnosis, years after her first encounter with the disease. The comedian, known for her sharp wit and presence on UK television, recently shared her experience of discovering melanoma on her arm, a discovery that nearly went unnoticed.

Ryan first dealt with melanoma in 2004 when she was a student in Toronto. At the time, doctors removed a sizable lump from her thigh. Now, at 41, she found herself questioning a mole on her arm, despite medical professionals initially dismissing her concerns.

She detailed her journey on her podcast, explaining how she repeatedly sought medical advice, only to be reassured that the mole was harmless. Trusting her instincts, she pushed for further tests, eventually learning that the mole was, in fact, an early-stage melanoma.

“If you know about melanoma, you know it spreads quickly,” Ryan said. “I just had this gut feeling that something wasn’t right.”

Her persistence paid off when a test confirmed the diagnosis, prompting immediate removal and a follow-up procedure to ensure all cancerous cells were eliminated. Ryan admitted the process was frustrating she had to visit multiple doctors and even pay for private consultations to get the attention she felt was necessary. “It’s easy to take a doctor’s reassurance and move on, but my mole kept changing,” she said. “I had to advocate for myself.”

Interestingly, she credits her decision to pursue further testing to reality star Teddi Mellencamp, who openly discussed her own melanoma battle. Seeing someone else share their story reminded Ryan of the importance of staying vigilant about skin health.

Ryan, who describes herself as having “very fair Celtic skin” and over 100 moles, has always been cautious, using sunscreen and covering up when outdoors. But this latest diagnosis has reinforced her commitment to regular check-ups and self-examinations. “Now I’m wondering what other moles should I be checking?” she said.

Her story actually is a strong message: early detection saves lives! Skin cancer rates in the UK are rising, with Cancer Research UK predicting a record 20,800 melanoma cases in 2024. Experts warn that increased sun exposure and lack of awareness contribute to the growing numbers.

Ryan urges others to prioritise their health. “You have to make time for these appointments,” she stressed. “No one will care more about your health than you.”

Her experience is a powerful reminder to listen to your body, trust your instincts, and push for answers when something feels off.